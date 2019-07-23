A bicyclist was injured early Sunday morning after he was struck by a pickup truck on CR 47, according to Union County Sheriff Jimmy Edwards.
A second male aboard the bicycle jumped off before the crash, and was unhurt, the sheriff said.
The crash was reported about 4 a.m., the sheriff said. The driver remained on the scene after the crash, and no charges have been filed at this time, the sheriff said. The crash remains under investigation.
The driver of the westbound truck vehicle said it was nighttime, the windows had fogged up and he didn’t see the eastbound bicycle.
The injured bicyclist was identified as Kevin Grisham, believed to be about 20, who lives on CR 47.
He was transported to the Tupelo Hospital and later transferred to a Memphis hospital with serious injuries. He has undergone at least one surgery and is in intensive care, the sheriff said.