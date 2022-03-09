Our two local state legislators introduced bills this session designed to allow the New Albany Light, Gas and Water Department to provide broadband internet service to all their customers.
This service is something that becomes more essential in terms of work and education every day.
The bills would only potentially affect three cities in the state (possibly only one, because I don’t know Okolona or Holly Springs provide enough power to customers outside their corporate limits). These towns own their utility companies rather than buying electricity from a co-op.
As far as I can tell, passage of the bill would cost the state no money.
This would also possibly right a situation in which our utility company and residents are essentially being punished because they tried to help people 90 years ago by providing rural power.
Both bills died.
One died quickly, the other made it from the originating to the opposing house before quietly passing away in committee.
The question is why anyone would oppose the bill or be harmed by its passage.
The more recent bill that died started in and got past the Senate, only to meet its end in the House energy and municipalities committees.
It probably didn’t help that neither the chairman nor vice-chairman of either committee was from anywhere near Northeast Mississippi. They probably have pretty good internet service so why do they care about us, right?
In fact, out of more than 40 total committee members, only seven are from Northeast Mississippi. And not all of those are from the counties that would be affected by the bill.
One might understand why the chairmen feel no obligation to our part of the state, but they should not feel animosity, either.
Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley offered the opinion at a recent public meeting that it is all about money. Given most of the actions of our legislature, that makes as much sense as anything.
Basically, our three communities don’t have a lot of money to donate to or spend on key legislators. Also, we don’t vote on them, either, since they are not local.
The state’s large internet providers do, on the other hand, have a lot of money to throw around.
And, apparently, they see the idea of municipalities being able to offer low-cost, high-speed internet service owned by the users as a potential threat to their revenue. They don’t care about serving all the rural customers, but they don’t want anyone else serving them either, it might appear.
The sad truth is that we have no real leverage in the matter and must rely on the goodheartedness of those in power in Jackson.
In the meantime, our local legislators and other elected officials are still trying to find a way to provide a service that is so desperately needed by all today.
Perhaps those in Jackson will one day see the value of helping others over helping themselves more and correct a situation that has existed too long already.