Gene Phelps | Special to the Gazette
ENTERPRISE – Saturday just wasn’t West Union’s day on the baseball diamond.
Visiting Water Valley, behind the strong pitching of Dre McCray and two home runs from outfielder Grant Burress, captured a 12-1 five-inning victory against the Eagles.
Water Valley improved to 2-6 overall while West Union saw its record drop to 1-4.
Eagles coach Ashley Russell was disappointed to his team’s lack of competitiveness in the game. In two of its three previous losses, they had dropped one-run decisions to North Pontotoc and Mooreville.
“Before today, we hadn’t scored a lot of runs, but we had been competing at the plate,” Russell said. "We’re leaving a lot of guys on base. We’re not getting the big hit when we get runners on base. Today we were non-competitive. That’s really disappointing, because I felt like coming in we had competed and played pretty well.”
West Union stranded five runners and picked up just one hit against Water Valley’s McCray, a lead-off infield single by Boo Robertson to open the first inning. He later scored on a throwing error by the shortstop.
Water Valley took a 4-0 lead through two innings, scoring three unearned runs with Jerod McDonald on the mound for West Union.
McDonald worked three innings and gave up four hits, one an RBI double by Blayne Clark and one Burress’ first homer, a two-run shot in the third.
The Blue Devils put together a five-run fourth inning against Eagles reliever Sam Callicutt. They added a run in the fifth on Clark’s RBI single off Robertson.
McCray gave up the one hit, struck out three, walked three and retired the side in the fourth and fifth innings to seal the mound win.
“Their pitcher competed and our hitters didn’t,” Russell said. “That was the difference in the game for us offensively. Now, they’re really good. They swing it about as good as anybody I’ve seen in the long time. Bottom line, we just didn’t compete.”