Local artist Katie Sappington is working on her largest project to date as part of efforts to draw more visitors to downtown New Albany.
She is painting a large mural on a section of the east wall of The Tallahatchie Gourmet.
Like two sculptures she has done, the mural carries a bicycle theme. “But I don’t want people to think that’s all I do,” she quickly pointed out.
The work was commissioned by the New Albany Main Street Association and is intended to be visible to visitors on Tanglefoot Trail. That’s the reason for the bicycle motif.
Sappington said she hopes the colorful visual will pique people’s interest into investigating the businesses in the area.
She is looking into the possibility of creating murals on another couple of buildings. A faded Coca-Cola sign is on a nearby wall but in bad condition. It will require extensive and cleaning for restoration while the Tallahatchie Gourmet wall is in good condition.
Still, she said interest in murals in growing around the country and they are helping with downtown traffic and business.
Weather has delayed her painting some but she hopes to have the mural ready in time for the Tallahatchie RiverFest, run and literary festival.
Just a few weeks ago, Sappington placed a bicycle sculpture at New Albany Elementary School, commissioned by Principal Gwynn Russell.
Named “Upcycle Jr.,” it features cycles in increasingly larger sizes to reflect the stages of growth and ends with a wagon to refer to family, Sappington said. “Ms. Russell wanted something that was kid-oriented,” she said.
The approximately eight-foot sculpture is a companion piece to one in the city’s pocket park downtown. It is named “Upcycle,” hence the “Upcycle Jr.” name for the school sculpture.
The downtown sculpture, erected this past September, is taller at about 12 feet and was commissioned and paid for through a Mississippi Heritage Hills Arts for All grant.
Its bicycle design refers to the Tanglefoot Trail and also the Union County Library’s bicycle check-out program.
Sappington’s work also appears at the Union County Library, at a local business and has appeared in Tupelo projects as well.
Sappington’s studio and Facebook page are both called Due Moon Creations.