New Albany Fire Chief Mark Whiteside isn’t waiting for state help to deal with the statewide problem of attracting, and retaining, volunteer firefighters, along with ways of retaining trained paid staff also.
He’s been working toward that goal at the New Albany department long before he officially became chief in the fall of 2020, he said this week.
Proposed state legislation introduced this year, designed to attract, and keep volunteer firefighters is now winding its way through the State Legislature.
House Bill 521 would offer proposed volunteer firefighters — and those already members of that elite profession —financial incentives to pursue, or continue to pursue, that career.
—The incentives would be as follows:
—$500 per calendar year to qualifying volunteers who meet minimum points requirements.
—The money would remain in individual accounts. After 20 years, a qualifying volunteer firefighter could retire with a one-time defined contribution of $10,000 plus interest earned for their years of service.
Validation would be done through a mandatory compliance reporting system established with the Mississippi Department of Insurance.
Program costs would be funded through the fire insurance premium tax which is already in place.
It is hoped enactment into law could come July 1, 2023, and actually implemented as soon as all working parts are in place.
But long before the state bill was introduced, Chief Whiteside was pursuing a two-pronged attack of equal opportunity and diversity to draw capable men and women as volunteers to the New Albany department, and keep the ones he already has.
New Albany is a combination department, composed of paid full-time members, part time paid members, and unpaid volunteers.
“Looking through old bylaws and minutes from as far back as the early 1900s, I found that the department’s goal was to have 15 volunteers — and a minimum of 12.
“We’re just now getting back to 12 volunteers — which is what we have right now — as part of a total of 20 full-time, 7 part-time, and 12 volunteers,” he said.
There are several equal opportunity incentives the department offers to attract, and keep, qualified volunteers, he said.
Among them:
—The City of New Albany pays a small monthly amount to volunteers to help offset fuel costs of traveling to and from the station.
That’s an important consideration, with the rising cost of fuel.
—The department offers clothing and firefighting gear to both full-time and volunteer members.
—The department offers a lot of the same benefits to volunteers as full-time members — such as transportation and funding for attending conferences, local functions, and training.
—Where possible, the department offers the same training to paid and volunteer firefighters alike, since the volunteers’ primary goal is to fall in side by side with full-time firefighters when manpower is needed.
In the area of diversity, “we’ve worked hard to expand that concept, which I’d define as someone trying to reach new levels to do their best to serve the community.”
“For instance, as of today, Thursday, February 2, 2023, we now have our first female acting station officer. She’s Hannah Orell, normally a full-time driver, who steps up to station officer when our lieutenant is off.
“She’s set a lot of firsts on the department. She was the first full-time female firefighter for the City of New Albany, and the first female engineer, driver-operator for the city.
“Those are milestones to be proud of,” Chief Whiteside said.
“A fire doesn’t care if you’re a volunteer or full-time. It still burns and destroys, and can take lives. I don’t ever remember a fire stopping to ask, ‘Are you a volunteer or full-time?’
“In short, we hope all these things will help us keep our volunteers, and hopefully attract more volunteers into the fire service for us, while we continue to work on ways to recruit and keep the paid staff of our fire department.”