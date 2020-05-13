Billy Charles Weeden
INGOMAR -- Billy Charles Weeden, 82, of Ingomar passed away, May 9, 2020 at the Union County Health and Rehab in New Albany after an extended illness. He was born in Union County on August 18,1937 to the late Charlie Weeden and Leanora "Toad" Browning Weeden.
In these times of our nation, the Billy Weeden family is unable to have a traditional funeral for him. There was a graveside service at 2 p.m., Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Glenfield Memorial Park with Bro. Jeremy Vaughn officiating. There was a masonic service at the conclusion.
He was a member of Fredonia Baptist Church, where as a youth, he received a certificate for five years perfect attendance in Sunday School. He was also a Mason for 50-plus years.
He was a welder for many years and graduated from Itawamba Junior College with a degree in welding in February 1970.
He enjoyed his family, fishing, woodworking and just being outside. He especially liked to run red fox. He worked in the furniture factory until his health forced him to take an early retirement.
In addition to his wife, Lenda Wood Weeden of almost 60 years, he is survived by one son, Charles Lynn Weeden of Cordova, Tenn.; five sisters, Dollie Cook (Luther) of Ingomar, Rose Hamblin (Jimmy) of Cairo, Ruby Smith (Dean) of Center, Faye McDonald of New Albany, Betty Hogue (Roger) of New Albany; one sister-n-law Betty Weeden.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, John Weeden; one sister, Joyce Mayo; two brother-n-laws, Bob McDaniel, Gene Mayo.
Pallbearers were Avery Adair, John Weeden Jr., Terry Hogue, Wayne Hamblin, Charles Browning and Steve Cook.
