As we all hopefully attempt to do our part to curb the spread of COVID-19 by staying home, many turn to either TV, streaming services or social media to help pass the time. In fact, many media outlets are offering recommendations of shows, movies or other online offerings to binge and keep the boredom at bay. Today, I would instead like to recommend a few books as alternative distractions to the disheartening reality we face today.
Frankenstein by Mary Shelley - Yes, many of us were required to read this book in grade school, but how many of us actually did? This novel, written by a teenage Shelley as part of a competition between her, her husband Percy Shelley and Lord Byron, has more than enough chills and thrills for those horror fans out there. At the same time, it asks what it means to be human and whether man should tamper with the laws of nature. Take a chance on this novel and you'll be glad you did.
Game of Thrones by George RR Martin - At this point all of you have either watched the uneven TV show version of this story or you refused. But have you ever read the fantastic book that kicked off the series? Set in a fantasy version of the Middle Ages, this book is filled with political intrigue, mystery, romance and adventure. And there are dragons, so what more do you want?
Leviathan Wakes by James S.A. Corey - Set in a future where humanity has colonized much of the solar system, this novel is sometimes referred to as Game of Thrones in space. Cold War politics, murder, horror and science fiction elements all meet together in this fascinating book that launches a series of books.
Dispatches from Pluto: Lost and Found in the Mississippi Delta by Richard Grant - In the non-fiction genre, British travel writer Richard Grant shares his experiences as an outsider in the tiny Mississippi Delta town of Pluto. Grant's style is witty and poignant as he examines the oddities of the Delta culture.
A Grief Observed by C.S. Lewis - On a more somber note, the celebrated author and theologian C.S. Lewis wrote this series of observations following the death of his wife, Joy Davidman in 1960. This collection is a candid look into Lewis' anger and struggles of faith in dealing with her loss. A Grief Observed is just as relevant today as it was when it was published.