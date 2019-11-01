Greta Blakemore of New Albany has been named Co-MVP in Region 1 Class 4A Volleyball. Blakemore shares the prestigious award with Allison Greene of Corinth for the 2019 season.
Blakemore, an outside hitter, recorded 399 kills on the year with a 33.7 kill percentage. She also had 56 service aces with a 15.5 ace percentage as well as picking up 44 blocks.
Blakemore further proved her solid all-around play by finishing second on the team with 280 digs. Blakemore is a junior for New Albany.
Other Lady Bulldogs to make All-Division in 1-4A were senior libero Maggie Moore and junior middle blocker Vakeria Jett.
Moore had a team-high 568 digs and averaged 16.7 digs per match. She also led the Lady Bulldogs in service aces with 64 and her service ace percentage was 15.6.
Jett led New Albany in total blocks with 46 and was second in kills with 141 and her kill percentage was 34.6.
The trio help lead Coach Ashley Connolly's New Albany team to the 4A volleyball state championship where they lost to Vancleave. New Albany won the division in 1-4A with a 7-1 record and finished the year with an overall record of 24-10.
More on these all-division players in Wednesday's New Albany Gazette