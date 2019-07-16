The Union County Heritage Museum will host a gallery talk accompanied by the live casting of the face of blues musician Sam Mosley by Cast of Blues artist Sharron McConnell-Dickerson at noon this Thursday.
The Cast of Blues exhibit will formally open Friday, July 19, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., with music by slide guitarist Wendy Garrison and wine and cheese.
McConnell-Dickerson’s “Cast of Blues” life cast exhibit featuring 40 life casts of Mississippi blues artists has taken her all over the world.
The blind artist will talk about her process and the 18 years she has put into creating this touchable tribute to the blues musicians of Mississippi.
The New England native was a flight attendant for people such as George and Barbara Bush, Henry Kissinger, Donald and Ivana Trump and other well-known people prior to losing her sight. She cooked fresh gourmet meals for the passengers. As she became blind, she went to Santa Fe New Mexico, to study under well-known life casting artists Willa Shalit and Dan Ericson, who had life-sculpted U.S. Presidents, Muhammad Ali and several famous actors. She learned how to use the direct casting method applying special molding methods directly to the faces of her subjects. A skin-safe silicone shell is created over the subject’s face that when the materials cure they will be removed and the final work on the cast will be done.
In this special exhibit the faces are meant to be touched. The associated descriptive material is in Braille as well as optical text, and there are music tracks of the blues musician featured in the exhibit for the ears.
Several associated blues events will be held during the duration of the exhibit including The Blues Doctors on Aug. 30 in a Hot August Night performance. The exhibit will close Nov. 9.
Thursday’s program at the museum will be accompanied by a light lunch courtesy of Renasant Bank starting at 11:30 a.m.
For more information, call the museum at 662-538-0014 or come by at 114 Cleveland Street, New Albany, MS 38652.