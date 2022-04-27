Vitalant will hold a blood drive at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County Thursday, May 5, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Bloodmobile.

All donors can find out their COVID-19 antibody status approximately two weeks after donating via the donor portal. Masks are not required at this time.

You may schedule a donation appointment by going to donors.vitalant.org and search by Blood Drive Code bmhnewalbany.

For more information call 877-258-4825 or visit vitalant.org. They are @vitalant on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

lynn.west@journalinc.com

