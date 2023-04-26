With five of Mississippi’s eight public universities announcing tuition increases, Blue Mountain Christian University has announced a tuition freeze for the 2023-24 academic year.
BMCU President Dr. Barbara McMillin, in making the announcement, noted that tuition increases and student indebtedness are significant concerns especially in the midst of high inflation eating into personal and family income.”
“Educating our students from a biblical worldview is our primary concern. If tuition is too high to attend, both the students and society feel the impact. This is not easy to do for a university our size, but those who support us agree with our mission,” Dr. McMillin said.
Besides the tuition freeze, BMCU is concurrently announcing “BMCU Works” which is a program to provide a way for students to pay for an outstanding education while building a work history and references at the same time. “If you want a great education, BMCU Works is a great way to pay for it,” Dr. McMillin noted.
Students who are accepted into the program would work on average 16 hours a week with a “local” community partner in North Mississippi. Their participation will allow them to receive a full tuition scholarship at the university. “To our knowledge there is no other school in the state with this program,” Dr. McMillin said.
“As we work with our students on the ability to afford higher education, it is evident we need to provide other opportunities,” Dr. McMillin said. “Education is expensive, and the burden of student loans on individuals and the nation is a real concern,” she added.
Fifteen percent of Mississippi residents have student loan debt with the average almost $37,000, totaling $16 billion statewide. Half of the loans are to individuals under the age of 35, with significant monthly payments over a number of years.
Preference for acceptance into the BMCU Works program will be given to students who meet these criteria:
First-time freshmen with a 3.0 GPA or higher and ACT of 19+
Students who are willing to work 16 hours per week during the fall and spring semesters and be enrolled full-time
Students must have reliable transportation
Students must live on campus
Primary consideration will be given to Pell eligible applicants
For more information and how to apply, go to BMC.edu.
