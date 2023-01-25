While the shortage of faculty at state-owned colleges and universities has nursing school candidates being turned away, Blue Mountain Christian University President, Dr. Barbara McMillin, says BMCU has openings for the Fall 2023 semester in both the Bachelor of Science in Nursing and RN to BSN programs.
“Our state is desperate for nurses, and while opening the BMCU School of Nursing in the spring of 2023 is only one step to alleviate that issue, we are fully staffed and ready for applicants in both nursing programs,” Dr. McMillin said.
Tuesday, Alfred Rankins Jr., Mississippi’s commissioner of higher education, said at a legislative hearing that nursing programs at state public colleges and universities are having challenges retaining faculty members. “Unfortunately, our nursing programs must turn away approximately 300 qualified nursing applicants each year because of limited faculty numbers," Rankins said.
The BMCU nursing program provides healthcare education and will help meet the high demand for registered nurses in healthcare settings nationwide, Dr. McMillin noted. Classes at BMCU started earlier this month.
Dr. McMillin added: “With an innovative curriculum, a fully-staffed facility, and established community partnerships, the new nursing program at BMCU aims to strengthen the local academic health system. The adaptable learning environment will ensure that future healthcare professionals can keep pace with the rapid changes in the medical field.”
