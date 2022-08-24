This past Friday Blue Mountain College President Dr. Barbara McMillin announced the addition of the Bachelor of Science degree nursing curriculum to the four-year Christian college and the expansion of the Registered Nurse to Bachelor of Science Nursing program at a time of critical shortages across Mississippi and the nation.
“Registration applications will be accepted starting today,” Dr. McMillin said in her announcement remarks. “This is part of the ministry and commitment of Blue Mountain College to ‘His purpose. Your calling. Our mission.’”
The previous day the Mississippi Institutions for Higher Learning approved the institution's application to offer the Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing (BSN). By video, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves congratulated Blue Mountain College for its foresight to address the critical shortage of nurses. “It is more important than ever that Mississippi colleges train the nurses of the future. The launch of your program is a very important step in solving that problem, and it could not come at a better time,” the Governor said.
In her remarks, Dr. McMillin stated, “Blue Mountain College has long anticipated the opportunity to expand service to our community, state, and region by addressing the need for BSN-prepared healthcare professionals. The ministries of Jesus included teaching, preaching, and healing. We are incredibly pleased and excited to add healthcare to the teaching and preaching ministries which the College has supported over the course of our nearly 150-year history.”
The nursing program will occupy a newly renovated facility on campus, the Education Annex of what was formerly the Lowrey Memorial Baptist Church. Total building renovations include eight office spaces, two classrooms, a skills lab, a conference room, and four simulation centers.
The new nursing program will provide healthcare education and help meet the high demand for registered nurses in healthcare settings nationwide. Preparations are underway for the first class of Bachelor of Science in nursing to begin classes in January, Dr. McMillin said.
Dr. McMillin added: “With an innovative curriculum, a brand-new facility, and established community partnerships, the new nursing program at BMC (Blue Mountain College) aims to strengthen the local academic health system. The adaptable learning environment will ensure that future healthcare professionals can keep pace with the rapid changes in the medical field.”
Dr. Lloyd Sweatt, President of the Mississippi Baptist Convention and pastor of Meadowood Baptist Church, Amory, said, “I realize that it took and takes concentrated and dedicated effort from many to accomplish this new and wonderful chapter for Blue Mountain College. I also realize that this effort was accomplished by numerous individuals who took care of many LITTLE THINGS. These little things have accumulated to something large and monumental for Blue Mountain College. Jesus said in a parable to his followers: ‘You have been faithful in the Little Things; I will bless you with even more.’”
Nursing school dean Dr. Tammie McCoy commented, “The faculty and I are excited to be able to educate nurses with a Christian worldview. Our focus will be on serving others and working with the most vulnerable. In Proverbs we are directed to ‘train up a child in the way he should go.’ Even though we are training adults, we want to model the best nursing behaviors that show the love of Christ in every nursing action.”
During the first two years of college, traditional students will take general education courses. Students will then apply for the nursing program during the latter part of the sophomore year. Pending acceptance to the BSN program, students will then take four semesters of classroom, laboratory, and clinical experiences.
In addition to clinical rotations, students will also have hands-on experience in the College's simulation labs, where they can hone their clinical judgment and critical thinking skills. The simulation centers augment classroom instruction and clinical settings using patient simulator manikins, and other high-fidelity simulations that provide students with engaging, challenging learning opportunities.
The simulation center contains the latest state-of-the-art simulators along with video capabilities. The center will allow students to practice in a safe environment and to learn from different scenarios. Students will be able to review and determine what they should have done differently. Dr. McCoy went on to say, “As much as we would like to, faculty are unable to control the conditions of the patients that are at the clinical site on clinical days. Thus, the simulations will allow students to experience situations that they have not been able to experience. Our students will be ready to practice!”
The registered nurse (RN) to bachelor of science program in nursing (BSN) is intended for practicing RNs who are prepared to join the ranks of healthcare professionals working to enhance patient outcomes and public health. With a BSN degree, nurses may strengthen their credentials and boost job security while assisting their hospital in improving patients' outcomes. This online nursing degree is intended for practicing registered nurses who need a flexible RN to BSN degree program to advance from RN to BSN.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.