 This past Friday Blue Mountain College President Dr. Barbara McMillin announced the addition of the Bachelor of Science degree nursing curriculum to the four-year Christian college and the expansion of the Registered Nurse to Bachelor of Science Nursing program at a time of critical shortages across Mississippi and the nation.

