Officials from Blue Mountain College and Big M Transportation have signed an affiliation agreement whereby the two entities have identified areas for collaboration and mutual benefit. The College has launched a concentration in logistics and supply chain management within its business department, a growing field vital to Big M's operations. In turn, Big M is providing student internships and has also funded two new scholarships at Blue Mountain College.
Big M Transportation is a family-owned and operated freight transportation and logistics company specializing in freight transport in all 48 contiguous states. The growing company was founded over twenty years ago in Blue Mountain with less than a dozen employees. Today, the company has 500 employees, 400 trucks, and 1,500 trailers operating across centers in Dallas, Jackson, and Southaven, and they are expanding into Indianapolis and Kansas City.
One scholarship will benefit incoming freshmen students coming to Blue Mountain College to study business. The scholarship is renewable for up to four years. The second scholarship is available to business students in their junior or senior year enrolled in the Supply Chain Management concentration. The scholarship will benefit between eight and twelve students per year.
Logistics and supply chain management are among the fastest-growing fields in the nation. With a 16-percent employment growth rate, students pursuing a career in Supply Chain Management are expected to have a very bright future. BMC offers the new concentration through its affiliation with Rize, a higher education company incubated by Adrian College and in partnership with the Lower Cost Models for Independent Colleges Consortium. LCMC is a pioneering course-sharing model developed to help private colleges and universities grow enrollment through new degree programs.
Blue Mountain College is a Christian institution of higher learning that assists students in developing intellectual integrity, academic excellence, civility, and character.
For more information, contact the Blue Mountain College Office of Admissions at admissions@bmc.edu.