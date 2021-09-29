Blue Mountain College’s Theatre Program proudly presents Everyman 2.0 by Gwendolyn K. Kandt as the fall production. Performances will be on Sept. 30, Oct. 1 and Oct. 2 at 7 p.m. in Garrett Auditorium. Tickets are $5 for the general public and free for children under the age of five. The performance will last approximately 45 minutes.
Everyman 2.0 is a modernized version of the classic medieval morality play. This dramatic play is a powerful description of the Gospel, a clear display of humankind’s unworthiness and God’s grace. Death, portrayed by Caley Sims, has come for Everyman, portrayed by Chloe Crider Harris, but Everyman pleads for time to find a companion to accompany her and help clear her book of reckoning. One by one, those she treasures most abandon her to her deserved fate. In the end, only the Son of God, portrayed by Isaiah Battle, can erase her debt.
“The message of this timeless play is critical,” Director and Assistant Professor of Speech & Theatre, Christi Mitchell said. “This is a great cast of students who will no doubt shine in portraying their roles.”
Stylized with steampunk fashions, the cast of 13 BMC students includes: Good Deeds portrayed by Jenna Landers, Fellowship portrayed by William Parks, Aunite portrayed by Shiloh Mauney, Riches portrayed by Kylie Fink, Knowledge portrayed by Alexia Malchow, Strength portrayed by Chandler Wall, Senses portrayed by Amy Parker, Discretion portrayed by Hannah Wilson, and Beauty portrayed by Maggie Williamson.
Seating will be limited due to COVID precautions. To make ticket reservations, email Christi Mitchell at cmitchell@bmc.edu.