The Blue Springs Mayor and Board of Aldermen appointed several town officials, changed the location of a town account and signors to two other accounts during their Wednesday, July 6 meeting, according to the most recently available board minutes.
Mayor Rita Gentry called the meeting to order at 6 p.m. Board members present were Bradford Goodwin, Rhonda Horton (present via Facetime), Jimmy Hutcheson, Lorence Strange, Renna Tolbert, and Town Clerk Jan Musgrove.
All votes mentioned in this article were unanimous unless otherwise indicated.
No guests were present. Alderman Goodwin opened the meeting with prayer.
Due to the necessity to make appointments for Town Clerk, Municipal Judge, Police Chief, and Board/Prosecuting Attorney, the board went into executive session.
The board later exited executive session and voted to make appointments as follows: Town Clerk Jan Musgrove, Chief of Police Brandon Clayton, and Municipal Judge Chris Childers.
The mayor stated that there will be the possibility of a special meeting the next couple of weeks to discuss the Board Attorney position.
The mayor welcomed all of the new board members. Comments made were that the board will think of the 428 town citizens instead of one and that the town’s best is yet to come.
The board elected a vice-mayor. Alderman Tolbert made a motion for Alderman Goodman to be Vice Mayor since he was the highest vote-getter. Alderman Strange seconded.
The board discussed Bank Account Maintenance, including BancorpSouth Bank for Fire Fund. Changes are necessary in the signors of the BNA Accounts and the Fire Fund account that is at BancorpSouth, board members said.
The board voted to move the Fire Fund to BNA Bank and that Mayor Gentry, Alderman Goodwin and Town Clerk Musgrove be signors on all of the accounts, General Fund, Modernization Act Funds, Library Fund and Fire Fund. The only exception being the Drug and Alcohol Account which will remain as it is with the mayor, chief of police and the town clerk being the signors on that account. Alderwoman Tolbert made the motion, Alderman Strange seconded.
The board approved the June minutes. Alderman Goodwin made the motion, Alderwoman Tolbert seconded.
Board members approved the claims docket and additional claims which include payment to the mayor and Goodwin, Horton and Strange. Goodwin made the motion, Hutcheson seconded.
Mayor Gentry said the new fiscal year starts Oct. 1 and that proposed FY 2022 budget recommendations would need to be made in the very near future. Alderwoman Tolbert offered to help the clerk work on getting the budget into an Excel spreadsheet and to help with ideas.
Tolbert has a vendor who can do business cards for the entire board. Everyone wants some and everyone agreed to trust her judgment in their design.
The board discussed MML Conference - July 26 - 28 Gulf Coast Convention Center/Voting Delegates - MML Election for 2ndVice President. The previous board voted that any new board member who wanted to go to the MML be allowed to go. Mayor Gentry and
Alderwoman Tolbert will be going. The mayor will be getting a free room and Tolbert will get a room at the lowest available price at a Hilton.
Further, in order to participate in the election for the MML2ndVice President, the town must pass a Resolution and designate the Voting Delegate and the Alternate Delegate. Alderwoman Horton, seconded by Alderman Goodwin, brought the resolution to a vote.
The people who were on the agenda for property violations were not present and will be dealt with by the Building Inspector/Code Enforcer, board members said.
There being no further business, Alderman Goodwin made a motion to adjourn, Alderman Strange seconded.
The next meeting was scheduled Tuesday, Aug.3.