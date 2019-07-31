In a 3-2 vote during its monthly meeting, the Blue Springs Board of Aldermen decided to move $300 into the police department's gas budget and asked Police Chief Brandon Clayton to find the same amount elsewhere in his budget to help shore up a deficit in that area.
Chief Clayton came to the board in June with a request for more fuel funds, stating at that time that his department was $170 over a $1,500 budget through the first six months of the year. The aldermen chose to table the issue until the July meeting.
As of the beginning of July, Clayton told the board at this month's meeting, his department was $400 over budget.
Aldermen Malcolm Leath and Andrew Grisham, as they did when the topic came up in June, said that when the board approved adding $4,800 a year to the police department budget, they were under the impression that the additional funds were to go to its overall budget. Alderman Lynda Bramlett, however, argued that when she proposed the budget increase, she specified that it was only to cover the cost of hiring an additional part-time officer.
Clayton figured up that, to cover gas for the remaining few months of the fiscal year, which ends Sept. 30, he would need $600 for the gas budget.
"I just need to know what we need to do to readjust my budget to cover the gas," Clayton said. "I will do whatever you want me to do."
One proposal was for Clayton to pull $500 out of his budget for salaries, which would mean about 40 hours less a month in patrolling and police presence around town he said.
Mayor Rita Gentry did raise the fact that court fines and fees collected as of July were $12,000 or 42 percent over what the city budgeted for that revenue item.
Alderman Rickey Bradford proposed the compromise of moving $300 from the Blue Springs Water Association budget to the police's gas budget, while Clayton would move $300 from police salaries to cover the rest. He, Bramlett and Alderman Shirley Allen voted to approve the adjustment, while Grisham and Leath voted against it.
The board also split on the idea of entering an agreement with Bank Card of America for a system to accept fines and fee payments by credit or debit card.
Mayor Gentry and Chief Clayton told the board that there were many persons who were asking to pay their fines through this payment method, stating they didn't carry cash. Some people, they said, are currently making partial cash payments, but then not returning at a later time to pay the rest.
"I feel like if we could accept credit and debit card payments, most people would pay their fines right away and in full," Gentry said.
Under the Bank of America's program, the town would receive fine payments within two business days of the transaction. The cost to utilize the program an initial payment of $195 to set it up, then would be $30 a month if the town does not collect $5,000 a month. Gentry and some of the aldermen agreed that Blue Springs would not likely reach this goal, so the town would likely be paying the $30 fee.
Bradford and Bramlett both thought the program would be a good idea, stating that most people do not carry cash or checks on them in this day and age.
While Bramlett and Bradford voted for the measure, however, Leath, Grisham and Allen voted against it meaning Blue Springs will not be entering the program at this time.