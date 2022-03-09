The Village of Blue Springs will allow the sale of marijuana for medical-only purposes under a recently passed state law.
A provision in the legislation allows cities and counties to opt out within three months of when the bill was signed into law on Feb. 2. However, if a city opts out, residents with prescriptions would still be able to purchase and use medical cannabis, but would just have to purchase it in a city that opts in. The Blue Springs board of alderman voted unanimously to not opt out.
It was not immediately clear where a dispensary could be situated to be in compliance with the state law.
Aldermen also are looking into the possibility of constructing a municipal sewer system for the village.
Mike Faulkner, an engineer with ESI, and Bonnie Childs, project manager with Three Rivers Planning and Development District, attended the Blue Springs board meeting on March 1 to discuss the logistics of a proposed sewer resolution.
The town is planning to apply for a grant to install the proposed system, and because of this the county supervisors will need to survey the households in the area.
Faulkner said that there is a need to move forward with the project in phases, since many of the homes in the area are so spread out. In the first phase, the town needs to identify the area to serve that has the easiest access and the largest density of homes. This would keep project costs down considerably.
He suggested that the area from County Road 209 to County Road 211 fork to old Hwy. 78 might be the best place to begin with phase 1, since there is a high concentration of homes there. In addition, other factors must be considered before moving forward to the next phase, such as lower elevations and the need for pumps in those areas.
The survey, which will be completed by the alderman themselves, is not a commitment. It simply identifies the potential customers in that area and the income levels of the families there, and whether those potential customers want to be hooked up to a sewer system.
The application for the grant is due on May 16 and the survey results have to be turned in with the application. Childs explained the survey step-by-step to the alderman.
The survey determines income levels and number of people in the household. Those below a certain criterion will qualify for hookup at no cost, and those above the criteria will be responsible for paying it, or they can opt out. The income level is determined at the time the survey is given, and the actual person renting or living in the home is what it will be determined on, not the homeowner. After the surveys are completed, the project will be determined based on budget and if the town can get the Community Development Block Grant.
The board also voted to revise the budget to move money that is not being used to increase the police department budget, to increase salaries as well as allocating extra money for fuel and maintenance on police department vehicles. In addition, New Albany Signs gave a quote that includes reflective lettering for the police vehicles that the board felt was reasonable, so they will be moving forward with them to get the official Blue Spring striping done on the Explorer and the Charger.
Because Union County isn’t under a declared a state of emergency, they can’t apply for grants for storm shelters. Because of that the discussion on additional storm shelters that was brought up in the previous board meeting was scratched.