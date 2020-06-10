A Blue Springs native has taken the loss of an historic family home and revitalized it to make a future for someone looking for a place to live.
Rhonda Horton, who was born and grew up in Blue Springs, has returned to her hometown to provide some safe rental housing on a family plot that goes back generations. She and her husband, Craig Horton, recently completed construction of a duplex on the plot after the original house burned last year.
"This belonged to my aunt," Rhonda Horton said of the property, located across from the Blue Springs Post Office on Highway 9. "[Craig] and I together started this project about a year ago when the original house burned. The original house had been here over 50 years and part of it had been moved. It was over 100 years old, so there was a lot of family history on this lot."
Rather than sell the property, Horton said she wanted to keep it in the family, but also provide housing in Blue Springs for newcomers to the community.
"There's not a lot of rental housing here," she said." With Toyota here, a lot of people are having to drive long distance to go to work."
The Hortons constructed a ranch-style house with two units with two bedrooms and two bathrooms each. Rhonda Horton said they are mirror images of each other, the only difference being the cabinet colors.
"We've got a light gray on the B side and a mahogany color on the A side, but they both match the countertops," Horton said. "They're all neutral colors so someone should be able to come in with their decor and make it work."
Each unit also has spacious vaulted ceilings, a walk-in master closet, stained concrete floors and they share a shaded private lot.
Horton said each unit is for rent at $875 per month.
"That's right in line with the market here in Blue Springs," she said. "I talked to [Blue Springs Mayor Rita Gentry] because her brother's got property here too, so I wanted to stay right in line with everybody else and not go way over or way under. We all support each other; they refer things to me and I refer things to them. We want to all work together and make a good place in Blue Springs for folks to come live."
Horton said she believes Blue Springs is a great place for a family or young people trying to get started.
"It's like family here, everyone looks out for each other," Horton said. "Overall it's a safe place to raise kids. I grew up here. It's got a lot of potential for growth. It's quaint, it's safe and it's quiet. If you want privacy and don't want to be bothered by anybody, you can have that, or if you want to get out and be a part of the community, you can do that too."
Mayor Gentry said the town is pleased with the Hortons' decision to provide more affordable housing in Blue Springs.
"We're thrilled that Mrs. Horton has done this because she's been a part of this community for forever," Gentry said. "We're tickled that she chose to do it here, because she could've very easily done this in Tupelo or wherever, but she chose to do that here and we appreciate that. We look forward to whoever comes in and be a part of the community. I think they'll enjoy living here."
For more information about the rental property, call or text 662-322-6434.