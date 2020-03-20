Effective immediately, the Blue Springs town hall will be closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rita Gentry, mayor of Blue Springs, said that while someone will be in the office Tuesday, no one will be allowed inside the building.
"We just want to keep everyone safe," Gentry said.
The mayor said that persons who need to pay fines or permit fees may make payments over the phone by calling 662-538-9842. Bills may also be paid through the mail to P.O. Box 94, Blue Springs 38828.
Gentry said the town hall will be closed until further notice.