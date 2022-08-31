Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

What began 30 years ago on a trip through Mississippi became a lifelong passion for photographer, artist, musician and Nashville, Tenn. native Bill Steber. His art and photography “Spirit in the Soil:  Objects and Evocations of the Mississippi Blues” will open Thursday, Sept. 8, 6 -8, at the Union County Heritage Museum in New Albany.

Newsletters

lynn.west@journalinc.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus