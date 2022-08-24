Blue Mountain College announces and welcomes four new members of the BMC Honors College and recipients of the Scholars of Distinction scholarship. The scholarship is awarded competitively to students who display outstanding academic performance, leadership characteristics, and integrity.
In 2019, the College established the Presidential and Provost Scholars of Distinction that provides full tuition, room, and board to the scholarship recipients. Scholarship sponsors include Cathy and John Shepherd (Presidential), the Robert M. Hearin Foundation (Provost), Lisa and Michael Massengill (Provost), and the Dorothy D. and George H. Ruff Foundation (Provost).
The 2022 scholarship recipients include Gracie Ann Cavin (Wilkinson County Christian Academy - Woodville), Steven Jobe Crawford (Water Valley High School – Water Valley), Katie Mae Meeks (Kossuth High School - Kossuth), and Kaylee Jade Turner (Walnut Attendance Center – Walnut).
“Blue Mountain College is honored to welcome these exceptional students as a part of the BMC Honors College! Their outstanding academic achievements and demonstrated commitment to servant leadership make them an ideal fit for BMC, where students are taught within a Biblical worldview. As one of the fastest-growing Christian colleges in the South, BMC remains faithful to its mission and commitment to Christ-centered academic excellence,” stated Lynn Gibson, BMC’s vice-president of enrollment services.
For more information about the Presidential and Provost Scholars of Distinction, contact Lynn Gibson by phone at 662-685-4771 (Ext. 176) or by email at lgibson@bmc.edu.
