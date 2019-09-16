MELBOURNE, Ark. – (Leaderboard) Blue Mountain College Women's Golf started the fall with a bang, winning the Lyon College Fall Invite today at Cooper's Hawk Golf Course, shooting a 332 (332-332-664).
BMC's Dejone Stemmett (JR/Mpumalanga, South Africa) fell just short of the individual title, coming in second by one stroke to Williams Baptist's Emma French. Stemmett shot a two-day total of 78-82-160.
Katelyn McCallum (SR/Jacksonville, Fla.) was up four spots to finish tied at 3rd, while Lucy Martin (SO/New Albany, Miss.) finished 5th at 82-84-166 and Karli Knox (JR/Amory, Miss.) finished 6th at 84-90-174.
Stemmett, McCallum and Martin were named to the All-Tournament Team.
Andrea Huguenin (FR/Biloxi, Miss.) ended her tourney in 10th at 89-93-183, Nicole Shanafelt (JR/Huntsville, Ala.) finished up a spot at 15th with scores of 100-94-194, Molly Todd (FR/West Point, Miss.) finished up five spots tied at 16th at 105-91-196 and Joyann Alderson closed in 18th with 100-99-199.
A total of 24 golfers competed in the event, with Williams Baptist finishing second as a team, and Lyon College and Central Baptist finishing third and fourth.
"I'm very happy with how our ladies played in this event," BMC head coach Kevin Barefield said. "We've already seeing improvement from last season and we believe that will carry over as we get into the season. We hit really good shots and I was just very please overall with how we competed."