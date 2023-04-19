Literacy on the Lawn has been a tradition at Blue Mountain Christian University for over ten years, with each year having a new theme. This year’s theme for the April 11 event was “When I Grow Up,” and it was attended by kindergarteners from North Tippah, South Tippah, and Ashland schools. Kappa Delta Pi, a national honor’s society for Education majors, has sponsored and helped Literacy on the Lawn by giving funds, along with this year’s community donor “Tippah and Ripley Growing Excellent Together.”
Dr. Barbara Bowen of BMCU has been devoted to promoting literacy to these kindergarteners for over ten years. During the first year of Literacy on the Lawn at BMCU, Kappa Delta Pi was awarded the National Kappa Delta Pi Award for Community Support for an activity that supported literacy and reading. At the end of the day, teachers were given packets of materials that followed this year’s theme, and each child was given a book on community helpers.
With this year’s theme “When I Grow Up,” the kindergarteners were focused on community helpers and what they wanted to be when they grew up. The kids had a day filled with fun activities such as watching the play “When I Grow Up” performed by some of the theatre students at BMCU, coloring what they wanted to be when they grew up, reading “The ABCs of Jobs,” and even getting an up-close look at Blue Mountain’s police cars and fire trucks.
Blue Mountain police officers Joshua Riley and John Crabb gave the children a close look at the inside of their police cars. Volunteer firefighter Travis Chandler and Fire Chief Jessica Jeter brought smiles to these children’s faces by letting them try on their fire gear and spraying the equipment they use to put out lawn fires. The most exciting part of the day for the children was when the firefighters let each of them blow the horn and the police officers ran the sirens with the lights.
When asked what they wanted to be when they grew up, some of them were inspired by the town’s community helpers and happily exclaimed they wanted to be firefighters and police officers. Other children proudly stated they wanted to follow in their parent’s footsteps and become nurses and doctors, while others stuck to their imaginative ways of becoming Power Rangers and ninjas. Participants say Literacy on the Lawn is always a day full of excitement and inspiration for these young children.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.