Literacy on the Lawn has been a tradition at Blue Mountain Christian University for over ten years, with each year having a new theme. This year’s theme for the April 11 event was “When I Grow Up,” and it was attended by kindergarteners from North Tippah, South Tippah, and Ashland schools. Kappa Delta Pi, a national honor’s society for Education majors, has sponsored and helped Literacy on the Lawn by giving funds, along with this year’s community donor “Tippah and Ripley Growing Excellent Together.”

