The Lown Institute has released its 2023 list of America's most socially responsible hospitals, including the highest-ranked hospitals for social responsibility in each state.
Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County was ranked first in Mississippi.
The Lown Institute, a nonpartisan healthcare think tank, released the ranking July 18 according to a story that appeared in Becker’s Hospital Review.
The list ranks more than 3,600 U.S. hospitals based on more than 50 metrics across categories of equity, value of care and patient outcomes, the story said. Metrics fall under the following components: inclusivity, pay equity, community benefit, avoiding overuse, cost efficiency, clinical outcomes, patient satisfaction and patient safety.
Hospitals with "A" grades on equity, value of care and patient outcomes earn a spot on the Lown Index Honor Roll according to the Becker story. Overall, 54 hospitals achieved honor roll designation, making them the "most socially responsible" hospitals in the U.S.
This is the fourth year of the Lown Hospitals Index for Social Responsibility. This year, Medicare Advantage claims were included for the first time, according to the think tank. Lown used publicly available data from traditional Medicare and Medicare Advantage claims, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services' hospital cost reports, Internal Revenue Service Form 990, and other sources for the rankings.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.