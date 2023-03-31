On behalf of the BNA Bank board of directors, James R. Collins, Chief Executive Officer, announces the following promotions:
Jeff Cagle has been promoted to 1st Vice-President of Loan Review.
A graduate of Smithville High School, Jeff earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Banking and Finance from Mississippi State University and an Accounting degree from the University of Mississippi. He has over 43 years of banking experience in many different areas of the industry. Jeff is a member of the New Albany Kiwanis Club and has served on the Itawamba Community College Alumni Board. He and his wife Kathryn attend First Baptist Church where he serves as a deacon. They have two children: Sarah Kathryn Cagle and Sam (Sarah) Cagle.
Kay Darling has been promoted to 1st Vice-President of Audit.
A graduate of W.P. Daniel High School, Kay earned her Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Mississippi. She has more than 30 years of banking experience with BNA Bank. An avid supporter and volunteer for Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, her family was awarded the family of the year in fundraising for North Mississippi in 2011. Kay currently attends the Union West United Methodist Charge comprised of Friendship UMC, Union Hill UMC and Salem UMC where her husband Daniel serves as minister. She and Daniel have two sons, Matthew and Drew.
Amanda Kent has been promoted to 1st Vice-President of Marketing.
Amanda earned her Bachelor of Communications with an emphasis in Public Relations from Mississippi State University and graduated from the American Banker’s Association School of Bank Marketing. During Amanda’s 16 years with BNA Bank she has served on the Mississippi Young Banker’s Association Council as a county chairperson, as president of the New Albany Kiwanis Club and as a volunteer with many local clubs and charities. She is a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church where she and her husband Jonathan attend with their two daughters, Lexie and Landry.
Ashley Gooch has been promoted to Vice-President of Individual Retirement Accounts.
A graduate of Myrtle Attendance Center, Ashley attended Blue Mountain College and has over 23 years of banking experience. She is active member of the Myrtle School Parent Teacher Organization where she serves as Treasurer. She is also a member of the New Albany Lions Club and serves as the club secretary. Ashley and her husband Matthew attend Bethlehem Church with their son, John Matthew.
Anita Speck has been promoted to Vice-President of Retail Banking.
A graduate of East Union Attendance Center, Anita has over 42 years of banking experience. She is active member of the New Albany Lions Club where she currently serves as Vice President. Anita is a member of Center Baptist Church where she is a leader of the 4th – 6th grade Sunday School. She has two children: Angie (John) Moffitt and Adam (Allie) Speck and four grandchildren, Gabbie Moffitt, Max Moffitt, Will Speck and Beau Parker Speck.
Trelinda Edwards has been promoted to Assistant-Vice President of Business Development.
A graduate of Ingomar High School, Trelinda received her Bachelor of Business Administration in Business Management and Marketing from Mississippi State University in 2012 and has 9 years of financial and lending experience with BNA Bank. Trelinda attends Pleasant Grove M.B. Church.
Tammy Roaton has been promoted to Assistant Vice-President of Loan Administration.
A graduate of East Union Attendance Center, Tammy has 28 years of banking experience. Tammy and her husband Terry attend The Orchard in Tupelo. They have two children: Madison (Matt) Pannell and Witt (Laila) Roaton. They also have two granddaughters, Annie Reese Pannell and Lucy Jo Pannell and are expecting a grandson in September 2023.
BNA Bank, established in 1896, is a state-chartered bank with approximately $700 million in assets. It is one of the few ‘A’ rated banks by Weiss Bank Rating Services and was inducted into the Seifried and Brew Top 15th percentile of community banks. BNA has eight locations in Union and Lee counties and one loan production office in Lafayette County.
