New Albany, Mississippi: On behalf of the BNA Bank board of directors, James R. Collins, Chief Executive Officer, announces the following promotions:
Tyler Basil has been promoted to Vice President of Business Development. A graduate of New Albany High School, Tyler received his Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance from Mississippi State University and graduated from the Mississippi School of Banking in 2021. During Tyler’s six and a half years with BNA, he has served as the board chairman of the Northeast Mississippi United Way division and president of the Kiwanis Club. He is a member of the finance committee at Hillcrest Baptist Church where he and his wife, Hanna, attend with their children, Kenley and Rob.
Drew Dodds has been promoted to Vice President of Business Development. A graduate of New Albany High School, Drew attended Northeast Community College and earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance from the University of Mississippi in 2015. During his 7 years at BNA, Drew has served as a member of the Tupelo Young Professionals (TYP), Community Development Foundation (CDF) and the Mid-South Region BNI Elite group. Drew and his wife, Lauren, are expecting their first child in August. They are members of Calvary Baptist Church in Tupelo.
Kristin Norwood has been promoted to Vice President of Human Resources. A graduate of Itawamba High School, Kristin received training in Business Management at Itawamba Community College, Leadership Development though Northeast Community College, certifications in Development Dimensions International (DDI) and earned certification in Professional Human Resources. Kristen has 12 years of human resource experience and was the owner of a retail store in Tupelo. Kristin attends Bethlehem Church of New Albany with her husband Jacob, and two daughters, Reagan and Laykin.
Tina Orman has been promoted to Vice President of Mortgage Loans. A graduate of Pontotoc High School, Tina earned an Associate of Arts degree in Accounting from Itawamba Community College and a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Mississippi. During her 21 plus years at BNA, she has received additional training with H&R Block and awarded Senior Tax Analyst. Tina is a member of Fairview United Methodist Church in Pontotoc with her husband, David, and two children, Reid and Ryan.
Witt Spencer has been promoted to Vice President of Mortgage Loans. A graduate of New Albany High School, Witt earned a Bachelor’s and Master’s of Accountancy from the University of Mississippi. Prior to his arrival at BNA in 2016, Witt worked in the financial industry for 7 years. He is a member at First Baptist in New Albany and serves as the vice president of the finance committee. Witt is a member of the Rotary Club in New Albany and volunteers at the FedEx St. Jude golf tournament annually. Witt and his wife, Bridget, have two girls, Ivery and Corinne.
Ellen Staten has been promoted to 1st Vice President of the Mortgage Department. She is a graduate of New Albany High School, the University of Mississippi, and the Mississippi School of Banking. Ellen is a member of the New Albany Pilot Club, the New Albany Garden Club and is an Associate member of the New Albany Junior Auxiliary. She is married to Matt Staten and they are members of First United Methodist Church, New Albany.
D’ann Tanner has been promoted to 1st Vice President of Collections. A graduate of Myrtle High School, D’ann attended Northeast Junior College and South Florida Community College. D’ann joined BNA in 1990 after 4 years of prior experience in the financial industry. She is the president of the Lions Club in New Albany and a member and Sunday school teacher at 1st Baptist Church of New Albany. D’ann enjoys traveling and visiting her son, Justin Kyle of Newport, RI, and daughter, Kellan of Cleveland, MS.
BNA Bank, established in 1896, is a state-chartered bank with approximately $700 million in assets. It is one of the few ‘A’ rated banks by Weiss Bank Rating Services and was inducted into the Seifried and Brew Top 15th percentile of community banks. BNA has eight locations in Union and Lee counties and one loan production office in Lafayette County.
