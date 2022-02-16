On behalf of the BNA Bank board of directors, James R. Collins, Chief Executive Officer, announces the following promotions:
Brad Kennedy has been promoted to Senior Vice President and Trust Officer. A graduate of East Union High School, Brad received his Master of Accountancy from the University of Mississippi. He is a Certified Public Accountant and a graduate of the Southern Trust School in Alabama. Brad joined BNA Bank in 2001 and oversees credit analysis and loan underwriting from the BNA Bank Financial Services Center in New Albany. He is a past president of the Northeast chapter of the Mississippi Society of CPA’s. He and his wife, Cathy, have two children, Anna and David. Brad and his family attend New Harmony Baptist Church, where he serves as treasurer.
Jonathan McCoy has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Lee County Business Development. A graduate of Pontotoc High School, Jonathan received a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Mississippi. Jonathan joined BNA in 2009 and currently serves as a commercial loan officer in Lee County. He is active in the Tupelo tennis community and is a former Kiwanis and Civitan club member. Jonathan and his wife, Hope, reside in Saltillo. They have three boys, Jonathan Thomas, Eli, and Clayton. Jonathan’s family attends Mayfield Church of Christ.
Mike Nobles has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Business Development. A graduate of New Albany High School, Mike received a Bachelor of Arts in Finance and Management from Huntingdon College. Mike joined BNA in 1998 and specializes in consumer and small business lending. He is a current member and past president of the New Albany Kiwanis club where he served as chairman of the Hotbed Classic for several years. He is currently a corporate board member of the North Mississippi Boys and Girls Club. He and his wife, Sonya, have two children, Logan (Katie) and Madison. They attend Fredonia Baptist Church in Ingomar where Mike serves as a deacon and treasurer.
Donna Weeden has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Business Development. A graduate of West Union High School, Donna received a Bachelor of Business Administration with a major in Banking and Finance from the University of Mississippi. Donna joined BNA in 2013 and specializes in consumer and small business lending. She is a founding board member and past treasurer for West Union Endowment for Public Education. Donna served as the accounting chair for the Union County Relay for Life for five years and is the current President of the New Albany Kiwanis Club. She and her husband, Narshal have two children, Kelsey (Chris) McCluskey and Katie (Jake) McDonald, and one grandchild, Archie McDonald. They are members of Bethel Baptist Church.
BNA Bank, established in 1896, is a state-chartered bank with approximately $675 million in assets. It is one of the few ‘A’ rated banks by Weiss Bank Rating Services and was inducted into the Seifried and Brew Top 15th percentile of community banks. BNA has seven locations in Union and Lee counties and one loan production office in Lafayette county.