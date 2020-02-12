NEW ALBANY, MS -- On behalf of the BNA Bank board of directors, James R. Collins, Chief Executive Officer, announces the following promotions:
Mike Staten
Mike Staten has been promoted from Executive Vice President to President and added as a member of the Board of Directors. Mike has 42 years of service with BNA Bank. He is a graduate of Northeast Mississippi Community College and the University of Mississippi with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Banking and Finance. He has received additional banking and finance training from LSU and Vanderbilt. He currently serves on the Toyota Wellspring Education Fund Committee, the Blue Mountain College Board of Trustees, and is the 2018 recipient of the Jack Reed, Sr Community Leadership Award presented by the Create Foundation. Mike and his wife, Angie have two children: Matt (wife, Ellen) and Luke (fiancée, Amy Grobelny). They attend First Baptist Church, New Albany where he serves as deacon and chairman of the long-range planning committee.
Bob Spencer
Bob Spencer has been promoted to president of BNA Bancshares, Inc. in addition to his titles of Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of BNA Bank.
BNA Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company that owns BNA Bank. The holding company is responsible for tracking the accomplishments of the bank and reporting to the shareholders. The holding company handles all of the share trades between shareholders and issuing the cash dividends. The holding company also handles all business of any assets that it may own in addition to the bank itself.
In addition to this promotion, Spencer will also serve as a member of the Board of Directors. He has 32 years of service with BNA Bank. He currently serves as President of the New Albany Main Street Association and is a member of the Mississippi Bankers Association Compliance Committee. Bob is an active member of the New Albany Kiwanis Club, where he received the George F. Hixson Fellowship Award. He serves as a youth Sunday school teacher and as Chairman of the Finance Committee at First United Methodist Church. He is a graduate of The University of Mississippi with a Bachelor of Accountancy. Bob is also Certified Public Accountant. He has two children: Carrie and Gray. He attends First United Methodist Church New Albany.
Mike Alef
Mike Alef will continue as President of BNA Insurance and Investments but has also been promoted from Senior Vice President to Executive Vice President of BNA Bank. In addition, Mike becomes a member of the Executive Management Committee. He has 31 years of experience in banking and financial services with 19 years of service with BNA Bank. Mike is a graduate of the University of Mississippi with a Bachelor of Business Administration. He is licensed as a General Securities Representative and holds a Series 7 designation. Mike is also licensed as an Investment Advisor Representative and holds a Series 65 designation. He is a Rotarian, where he has served the New Albany club as secretary/treasurer for the past 18 years and is a Paul Harris Fellow. He is the current president of the New Albany Bulldog Athletic Foundation. Mike serves his church as administrative board chairman and as a Sunday School Teacher. Mike and his wife, Anita, have three adult children: Emily Carol, Riley, and Martha Vance. They attend First United Methodist Church New Albany.
Brad Kennedy
Brad Kennedy has been promoted from Vice President to 1st Vice President. Brad has over 18 years of service with BNA Bank. He is a graduate of the University of Mississippi with a Bachelor and Master of Accountancy. Brad is also a Certified Public Accountant, A Certified BSA/AML Professional and a graduate of Southern Trust School. He and his wife Cathy Loden Kennedy have two children, Anna (17) and David (12). They attend New Harmony Baptist Church in Blue Springs where Brad has served as treasurer for 17 years and teaches children’s Sunday School.
Jonathan McCoy
Jonathan McCoy has been promoted from Vice President to 1st Vice President. Jonathan has 23 years of banking experience and 10 years of service with BNA Bank. He is a graduate of the University of Mississippi with a Bachelor of Business Administration and the Barrett School of Commercial Lending and Commercial Financial Analysis. Jonathan is very active with the Saltillo Booster Athletic clubs in both baseball and tennis. He and his wife, Hope Geno McCoy have three boys: JT McCoy (18), Eli (16), and Clayton (13). They attend Mayfield Church of Christ in Saltillo.
Mike Nobles
Mike Nobles has been promoted from Vice President to 1st Vice President. He has 22 years of service with BNA Bank. Mike is a graduate of Huntingdon College with a Bachelor of Arts in Finance and Management. A member of the New Albany Kiwanis Club and recipient of the George F. Hixson Fellowship Award, Mike currently serves on the club’s board of directors. In the past he served as the club’s president and chairman of the Hotbed Classic. He and his wife, Sonya have two children: Logan (21 ) and Madison (18 ). They attend Fredonia Baptist Church in Ingomar where Mike serves as Chairman of Deacons and Treasurer.
Donna Weeden
Donna Weeden has been promoted from Vice President to 1st Vice President. Donna has a total of 36 years of experience in banking with 6 and half years of service at BNA Bank. She is a graduate of the University of Mississippi with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Banking and Finance. Donna has been a member of Kiwanis for several years and currently serves as Vice President. She was a Charter Board Member of West Union Endowment for Public Education and served as Treasurer for several years. She and her spouse, Narshal, have two daughters: Katie Weeden McDonald (Jake) and Kelsey Weeden McCluskey (Chris). They attend Bethel Baptist Church.
Regina Cathey
Regina Cathey has been promoted from Assistant Vice President to Vice President. Regina has 13 years of service with BNA Bank. She is a graduate of Itawamba Community College with an Associate of Applied Science in Office Systems Technology. Regina serves as Administrative Assistant of Bethlehem Baptist Church of Falkner. She is a member of the Union County Lions Club.
She and her husband, Nick, have three boys: Ian (15), Ethan (13) and Avery (12).
Tyler Basil
Tyler Basil has been promoted from Business Development Officer to Assistant Vice President, Business Development. Tyler has 4 years of service with BNA Bank. He is a graduate of Mississippi State University with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance. Tyler is currently serving on the board of directors for United Way of Northeast MS. He is a member of the New Albany Kiwanis Club. He and his wife Hanna (Roberts) have a 16-month-old daughter named, Kenley. They attend Hillcrest Baptist Church in New Albany where Tyler serves on the finance committee.
Drew Dodds
Andrew (Drew) Stewart Dodds has been promoted from Business Development Officer to Assistant Vice President, Business Development. Drew has over 4 years of full-time service with BNA Bank. Drew also worked throughout college for BNA Bank during the summer as a teller. He is a graduate of Northeast Community College and the University of Mississippi with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance. He is actively involved in CDF’s Tupelo Young Professionals, serves as Vice President of a local Tupelo Business Networking International group, and currently attends the Jim Ingram Community Leadership Institute in Lee county. Drew is married to Lauren (Teague) Dodds of New Albany. They attend Calvary Baptist Church in Tupelo.
Matt Purvis
Matt Purvis has been promoted from Business Development Officer to Assistant Vice President, Business Development. Matt has five years of service with BNA Bank. He is a graduate of Northeast Mississippi Community College and the University of Mississippi with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Banking and Finance and Managerial Finance. Matt is also a Mississippi Licensed Insurance Producer for Life Insurance. He holds a Series 7 Securities License and Series 63 Securities License. He is a member of the New Albany Rotary Club, where he currently serves as a director and is the President-Elect for the July 1, 2020 – June 30, 2021 term. He is married to Montana (Murff) Purvis. They attend Ingomar Baptist Church.
BNA Bank, established in 1896, is a state-chartered bank with approximately $520,000,000 in assets. It is one of the few ‘A’ rated banks by Weiss Bank Rating Services and was inducted into the Seifried and Brew Top 15th percentile of community banks. BNA has seven locations in Union and Lee counties and one loan production office in Lafayette county.