BNA Bank celebrated the opening of its newest location, BNA Bank Plaza, at 114 East Main Street in downtown Tupelo on Wednesday, Nov. 16, with a ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration.
“It’s a really exciting time for us and our bank,” BNA Bank CEO James R. “Bo” Collins said. “We’re blessed and thankful to be here. We’ve been in town since ’07 and it’s been good to us and hopefully we have been good for the county.”
“We are very much a regional bank in Northeast Mississippi,” Collins continued. “That’s where we want to deploy our resources, where we have always deployed our resources and are looking forward to invest in this community and in Northeast Mississippi.”
BNA Bank Plaza is the institution’s third location in Lee County, joining the Belden and Barnes Crossing locations which opened in 2007 and 2014, respectively. The plaza staff will be composed of both bank veterans and tech-savvy Universal Bankers who are able to assist each customer personally with their banking needs.
BNA Bank Plaza is also the new location for Phelps Dunbar Law Offices on the second floor and features a rooftop terrace with spectacular views of Downtown Tupelo. The bank includes a branch of Tupelo River Coffee in the open-format lobby. Part of the ground floor is still not finished buy may be utilized for office or other space.
"We are excited to expand in the Tupelo and Lee County market and strengthen our presence here with a new user-friendly style of bank lobby,” Collins said.
BNA has eight locations in Union and Lee counties and one loan production office in Lafayette County.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.