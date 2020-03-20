BNA Bank has established new policies to secure the health and safety of both customers and employees during the current COVID-19 pandemic.
James R. Collins, chief executive officer of BNA Bank announced Thursday that all lobbies at all of its branches will be open by appointment only until further notice beginning Friday, March 20.
“BNA Bank is open,” remarked Collins. “This is certainly not a financial crisis, but a health crisis. We are still open for business. Customers must simply schedule an appointment to enter the bank at this time. We are implementing these operational changes only for the protection of our customers and employees.”
A press release issued by the bank said that it is following precautions as outlined by President Donald Trump and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help promote social distancing and stop the spread of COVID-19.
The closure of the bank lobbies except by appointment including all of its New Albany and Tupelo branches.
To make an appointment, customers may call 662-534-8171 in New Albany and 662-842-8005 or 662-842-4618 in Tupelo.
According to bank officials, cash advance services on debit and credit cards will be temporarily suspended due to the fact that they are only offered in bank lobbies and not in the drive thru. Customers should use ATM’s for their cash needs. All BNA Bank drive thru’s will open at 8:30 a.m. daily instead of 9 a.m.
BNA Bank also issued the following guidelines on how to utilize its services during the lobby closures:
- Cash a Payroll Check
- Drive Thru * BNA Bank does not cash checks for non-Bank customers who present a non-BNA Bank check.
- Withdraw cash from your BNA Bank Account
- Visit an ATM - BNA Bank customers have surcharge free ATM access at all Walgreen’s in MS and all Money PASS ATM’s
- Drive Thru
- Lobby Appointment If necessary - schedule a lobby appointment
- Make a BNA Bank Loan Payment
- Night Deposit (Be sure to secure documents in an envelope with proper loan information)
- Drive Thru
- Make payments at www.bnabank.com
- Use BNA Bank Online Banking - Set up payments within our online banking or another bank’s online banking
- Cash Advance on a Direct Express Card
- Since Cash Advance Services are only offered in bank lobbies and not in the drive thru, Cash Advance Services on debit and credit cards are temporarily suspended. Customers should use ATM’s for their cash needs. You will need your PIN Number. Your personal identification number (PIN) is a number you choose when you activate your card. It is a four-digit number that you enter on the keypad at ATMs and retail locations when you use your card. Per Direct Express Card Rules, you are allowed one (1) free ATM cash withdrawal with each deposit to your Card Account (MoneyPass ATMs are surcharge free with this card) Direct Express charges $0.85 each withdrawal after free transactions are used
- What if I forget my Direct Express Card PIN? You should call the Direct Express® Card toll-free Customer Service Department number on the back of your card. https://www.usdirectexpress.com/faq.html
- Pay Water and Garbage Bill
- Night Deposit (Be sure to secure documents in an envelope with a copy of your bill)
- Drive Thru (You must present your bill with your payment)
- Money Orders, Official Checks, Wire Transfers
- Call and schedule an appointment
- Check Account Balances, Recent Transactions
- Telephone Banker - Call 662-534-8171 to enroll
- Check Account Balances, Transfer Funds, Pay Bills, Download Statements
- Online Banking, Mobile Banking (Touch Banking) Visit https://www.bnabank.com/Online-Banking.aspx for information to assist with enrollment in our online and mobile services. In addition, customers may also call 662-534-8171 for assistance with enrollment.
BNA Bank officials said that the bank will resume normal operations when the situation is determined to be safe for everyone.