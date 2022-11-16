BNA Bank will celebrate the opening of its newest location, BNA Bank Plaza, at 114 East Main Street in downtown Tupelo on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 10 a.m. with a ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration.
"We are excited to expand in the Tupelo and Lee County market and strengthen our presence here with a new user-friendly style of bank lobby,” said BNA Bank CEO James R. Collins. “With Tupelo River Coffee located in our more open-format lobby, our staff can offer customers hands-on assistance with our digital products and services. This level of in-person customer service reinforces our brand of excellence in ‘relationship banking’ for which we are known.”
To celebrate the grand opening of the plaza, the bank is hosting contests that include a little over $5,000 in cash prizes for downtown Tupelo shopping and dining.
“We are a local Northeast Mississippi bank, and as a business, and as residents who live here, we understand and value the importance of local business,” said Carter Naugher, President Lee County Banking. “During the pandemic so many local businesses struggled, especially the locally-owned businesses. The timing of our grand opening works out perfectly for us to show our support and belief in the power of local shopping.”
BNA Bank Plaza is the institution’s third location in Lee County, joining the Belden and Barnes Crossing locations which opened in 2007 and 2014, respectively. The plaza staff will be composed of both bank veterans and tech-savvy Universal Bankers who are able to assist each customer personally with their banking needs. Carter Naugher, President of Lee County Banking, is now located at the plaza along with Drew Dodds, Vice-President Business Development; Libby Adams, Senior Universal Banker; Bella Vance, Marketing Coordinator and Universal Banker; Morgan Posey, Loan Assistant and Bailey Hanson, Universal Banker.
BNA Bank Plaza is also the new location for Phelps Dunbar Law Offices and features a rooftop terrace with spectacular views of Downtown Tupelo.
BNA Bank, established in 1896, is a state-chartered bank with approximately $710 million in assets. It is one of the few ‘A’ rated banks by Weiss Bank Rating Services and was inducted into the Seifried and Brew Top 15th percentile of community banks. BNA has eight locations in Union and Lee counties and one loan production office in Lafayette County.
