Bobby White
NEW ALBANY -- Bobby Earl White, 63, went home to be with his Lord on Friday July 3, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center following a short illness. He was born Dec. 23, 1956 in New Albany, Mississippi to Robert Earl and Shirley Ruth Elder White. He graduated from W. P. Daniel High School in 1974. He worked his whole life starting in high school at Union County Feed and Seed. He went on to have a varied career including Harwells, Tutor Ford, Futorian, Otasco, HMC Technologies, CPC Laboratory and Gamma Healthcare. The job he loved the most was custodian with B.F. Ford and New Albany Elementary. He truly enjoyed helping everyone there and being with the children. Most recently he was managing the pro shop at Oaks Country Club.
He loved the Lord with all his heart and enjoyed serving Him by serving others. He was an active member of Hillcrest Baptist Church. He served as a deacon, sang in the choir, worked with RA's, Youth, Vacation Bible School, HALOS Ministry, Night To Shine and Clothes Closet.
He was a member of New Albany Jaycees for many years, serving in many local and state offices. He was an active member of New Albany Civitan, participating in many projects. He was currently serving as Chaplain.
He enjoyed fishing, gardening, collecting and crafting. For many years he was an active member of the Tallahatchie River Players, having roles in multiple plays. He also greatly enjoyed participating in all the Hee Haw productions. He loved spending time talking with all types of people, drinking tea with the afternoon crew at Huddle House. He had a very special group of friends that met each day at Two Sisters Diner. He loved them very much. He also had a special relationship with all the clients and staff of New Haven School.
Spending time with his family was the highlight of his life. His children and grandchildren meant the world to him. Anything they were a part of he wanted to be a part of. He also had a special place in his heart for his niece and nephew. There are not enough words to convey the love he had for his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Deborah Dianne Simmons White, his son Beau White (Emily), his daughter Brooke Herring, (Chris, whom he loved like a son) , 3 grandchildren, Alex Coats and Nicholas Herring, two sisters Ruth Brown (Rick), Stacey Bell (Keith) a niece Porche White and a nephew Jordan Bell.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday July 8, 2020, 10 am, Keownville Baptist Church Cemetery with visitation one hour prior. The services will be conducted by Bro. Charlie Davis and Bro. Don Chandler. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
Pallbearers are Dewey Davidson, Michael James, David Foley, Jeremy Hall, Mike Labella and Mark Garrett.
All clients of New Haven School are named as Honorary Pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to New Haven School or HALOS Ministry at Hillcrest Baptist Church.
For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.