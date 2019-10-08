Luke Bolen, senior at New Albany High School with be interning with the New Albany Gazette through the Impacto internship program at New Albany High School.
Bolen will be working mostly with Gazette sports editor Dennis Clayton, but will also be exposed to the other various duties and functions of a community newspaper and how it works daily to serve the community and its citizens.
"We look forward to partnering with Luke and the Impacto program to provide a working environment for our future workers and leaders of tomorrow," Clayton said. "We trust Luke will be the first of many students who will be able to partner with us at the New Albany Gazette in serving New Albany and Union County through this internship program."
Bolen was able to receive his internship through the work and direction of New Albany career coach Suzy Bowman.
"Our Impacto internship program is a collaborative and innovative program designed for Juniors and Seniors at NAHS who want to experience a true day to day in the career path that interest them. Through partnerships with Three Rivers PDD, Toyota Wellsprings Education Fund, and the New Albany School District we are joining forces with our community partners to provide internships for our students. Students are allowed up to 100 hours of on the job training and shadowing with local business and industry. Student interns are paid through funding with our partners. This aligns with our strategic plan of “Preparing ALL for Success” whether that means the students enter the workforce straight out of high school or pursue a degree path or certification program in college.
"We are so appreciative of our community partners, such as the New Albany Gazette, for hosting our students." - New Albany Career Coach Suzy Bowman.