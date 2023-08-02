NEW ALBANY —New Albany Light Gas and Water General Manager Bill Mattox this week responded to at least one Facebook posting from Noah Ford complaining about the frequent loss of power during recent storms.
Noah Ford posted: “How about we put money into the infrastructure or union county power grids lines ETC so that every time the winds blows we don’t lose power ridiculous.”
Mattox responded that:
—The system is in the midst of a major expansion.
—Bond money is in the bank for future upgrades.
—Grant money is available to the system.
—There has been more heavy weather this year than last.
Responded Mattox: “Noah Ford, we have experienced a very rough few weeks and understand your frustration.
“To address your point, we have invested over $800,000 in ROW maintenance equipment in the past 18 months and have another $500,000 on order. We have fully staffed ROW crews, this will allow us to trim our entire system on a sub-four year cycle which will have a major impact on reliability,” the general manager said.
In addition, NALG&W has $21 million planned (bond money in the bank) for grid modernization. At the heart of this is a communication system that will also bring high-speed broadband to each of the system’s customers.
It also includes a new substation, automated, metering infrastructure, updated breakers at each substation, circuit, improvements, and over $1 million in pole replacement, Mattox said.
“There is currently a lot of grant money available to us. We hope to leverage the money we have with grant funds to do many additional improvements on the system including voltage control, smart switching between circuits and a potential solar, micro grid on part of our system.
“All these projects take time. We are working on them and look forward to their implementation.
“Also, we cannot control the weather. Today, Friday, July 21, was the 8th major weather event we have had so far this year — three in the past 8 days. In 2022 we only had four the entire year,” he concluded.
