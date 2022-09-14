From the folks who brought you the wildly successful Main Street Spring Gala comes the wildly successful red carpet movie premiere.
The New Albany Community Development Office and Magnolia Civic Center produced an event worthy of premiering Clark Richey’s historical mystery thriller this past weekend and drew compliments from locals and out-of-towners as well.
New Albany was selected as one of few cities to introduce “Mysterious Circumstance: The Death of Meriwether Lewis.”
The evening included a police escort for cast and crew, a literal red carpet with photo opportunities and the chance to chat and mingle with the honorees while enjoying good food and drink.
The movie itself came with a special introduction and a bonus was the opportunity for audience members to ask questions of Richey and cast following the screening.
Richey, owner of an engineering firm and an active Baldwyn community developer as well as a history and theatre buff, achieved a remarkable feat.
As writer and director, he essentially made four movies in one, getting his cast to do the same roles in each, but slightly different each time. Part of the enjoyment for the audience evidently was in their noticing these nuances and trying to determine what part they may have played in the mystery and possible solutions.
The movie was made on a relatively small budget and in less than two weeks – all following Screen Actors Guild regulations so it was not slipshod or haphazard. It is a "Hollywood" movie in the best sense. I certainly recommend your seeing it. If you have the opportunity later, see it on a high-definition large screen TV because some of the crispness of the lighting and photography was lost in showing it in the large theatre format here.
The movie stands on its own even if you never heard of Lewis and Clark, but is better in context.
We are lucky to have the connections we have with Mr. Richey.
His former Little League nemesis and friend today, Sam Creekmore, certainly played a part in having the premiere here, as well as historical help from Jill Smith and the Union County Heritage Museum.
I hope we can continue, and improve upon, those connections
It’s obvious he’s going to be making more movies and they likely are going to get even better.
While it would be nice to see some of his productions done in Union County, being simply able to premiere them at the Magnolia Civic Center would be an asset to our community and a pleasurable opportunity for our citizens.
And speaking of assets, Billye Jean Stroud with the help of Chris Pugh and Justin Bartlett, continue to make New Albany look good with their efforts.
Combine their cultural and artistic events with the quality of our museum and library, park system and recreational facilities, and New Albany continues to become more of a force to be reckoned with in terms of tourism, economic development and retirement opportunities.
As always, whenever you see any of the people involved in these endeavors, please thank them for what they are doing to better our community. They work very hard.
Also, watch for Mr. Richey’s next production. I’m still rooting for a Paul Rainey story but would be quite content to see an examination of the mysterious death of John Wilkes Booth.
