As of this writing, the great New Albany medical marijuana war was still raging. One hopes that by the time you read this it has been settled, one way or another.
It’s bad to see a country divided, but so much worse to see one’s community divided.
I have no doubt that all those involved in the arguments for and against allowing medical marijuana under the recent law are well-intentioned people with the best interests of the community at heart.
For the most part, the disagreements had been civil.
Even during the public meeting Tuesday this past week, people listened to both sides with respect early on.
But then things spun out of control with rude, angry interruptions, name-calling, accusations of impropriety.
So much for the Fair and Friendly City.
It’s good that people feel strongly about an issue and want to advocate for their positions. It’s not so good when people abandon civility.
The thing is, a couple of years from now all this may be forgotten.
This is based solely on the issue of legalizing alcohol in New Albany.
During the public meetings concerning alcohol, tragic personal stories were told. Dire predictions were made. Other predictions of a golden future for the city also were made. Most the arguments were closely akin to the arguments made during the meetings on marijuana.
Now, some years later, I have yet to see a drunk passed out in a doorway. I am not dodging intoxicated drivers all the time (just rude or careless ones). We have not become riddled with crime.
Also, liquor has not made the city fabulously wealthy. There has been no rush of fine dining restaurants moving to New Albany because they could sell drinks. Not a one.
The point is that legalizing alcohol was just the way the world was moving, like it or not, and it really changed things very little.
If medical marijuana sales are legalized here, there likely will be only one dispensary. It’s pretty much a single-source product and I do not anticipate Black Friday discount sales. There are only two places where dispensaries could be situated and neither is downtown.
And, yes, people can legally get marijuana products elsewhere and have them legally here without the need for a dispensary.
In other words, based on previous experience, New Albany is not likely to change that much with or without medical marijuana sales here.
I hope I am not being too naïve in saying that in a couple of years, most of the controversy likely will be forgotten.
One only hopes that the anger toward others will be forgotten as well. It’s not important enough to destroy friendships over.
