Brayden Bowman and Everett Garrett have played a lot of tennis together since they were 6-year olds and on Thursday, the tennis-tough duo will travel to Chattanooga, Tennessee to compete with an elite group of tennis players from nine states at the Southern Junior Cup Tournament. This is the first time that New Albany has had two players represent them at this prestigious tournament.
"I'm just going to play hard and see what my opponent's weaknesses are and probably just play their backhand," Bowman said of his strategy going in. "It's a pretty big honor because there's only three kids from every state that get to go. So, there's two of us from New Albany and that's pretty cool."
Garrett is making his second trip to the Southern Junior Cup which should work to his advantage this year. His team placed third in the gold division in 2018. Bowman also went as an alternate and ended up playing late in the tournament after an injury shelved a player. Garrett echoed Bowman's sentiments on their competing on such a major stage.
"It's an honor and only three people from the state get to go and for two little boys from New Albany that get to go is crazy," Garrett said. "Mainly, I'll just figure it out on the court (strategy) just throw them all the things in warmups and then figure it out."
Each team that represents their respective states is made up of the top three players of that state in boys and girls tennis for the age group they compete in.
The first day of competition will be for seeding purposes and after the day's matches are finished, players will be divided into three classes: gold, silver or bronze and the players will compete in those classes for the remaining two days of the Southern Junior Cup.
There will be 27 boys and 27 girls that will be competing in the 12-year olds and the players will be divided into teams of three boys and three girls for the weekend. This age group will not compete for their home states, instead they will be mixed in with players from other states. The 12-year old teams are not state affiliated while the 14, 16 and 18 year-old teams are state affiliated and will compete for their states.
Each of the nine states will send a coach and the Mississippi coach this year will be Andres Yepez from Jackson MS Reunion Country Club. New Albany tennis pro Bo Bowman has been coach for the past 2-3 years, but chose to enjoy the competition this year as a parent instead of coaching.
Play will begin on Friday, September 6 with two matches which includes a singles match as well as a doubles match. After Friday's games are completed, players will break into nine teams with each of the nine coaches being assigned six players to coach.
There are three levels of competition gold, silver and bronze with the results of day one to determine the seeding of each player for the remainder of the tournament. Saturday's play will consist of two singles matches while tournament play wraps up on Sunday with two doubles matches with an awards ceremony to follow upon the completion of the doubles rounds.
"It is nice to have Bradyn and Everett on this journey together, said Bradyn's mom Suzy Bowman. "The national scene is tough with lots of traveling involved, but Bradyn and Everett get to travel the scene together and train together which makes it nice to share that experience with each other. It's not for everyone, but they seem to really love it."