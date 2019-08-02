The Boys & Girls Club of New Albany had another busy, fun-filled summer program this year designed to encourage local children to be productive members of the community.
According to Marquel Conner, director for the New Albany Clubhouse, over 140 children enrolled in the summer program this year and an average of 125 children participated daily.
“[The purpose of the program is] to inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens,” Conner said.
During this year’s program, enrollees participated in financial symposiums, city planning presentations, community service projects, along with other fun activities like creating art, swimming, going to the movies and athletics. Conner said teen members also went on tours of college campuses.
In addition to activities locally, three members were flown to Baltimore, Md. to the annual Cal Ripken Camp for At-Risk Youth Awareness for a week. Other members also went to a Statewide Teen Leadership Retreat in Gulport. Toward the end of the program this year, Boys & Girls Club of New Albany members also went to Geyser Falls Water Park in Philadelphia, Miss.
“This mission means so much to us because it’s our roadmap to helping our youth reach their goals and find success in life,” Conner said.
The director said his team is now preparing for the after school program, which begins Aug. 7. Registration is underway now and parents may stop by the clubhouse, located at 507 Oak St., New Albany, or call 662-534-2150 for a membership application. There is an activity fee of $25 per semester for the first child, $15 for the second child and $10 for each additional child.
The program is available to children, ages 6-18 and is open from 2:30 to 6 p.m. after school.