As parents prepare their children for another school year, the Boys & Girls Club of New Albany has announced it will be giving away free school supplies this Saturday.
Marquel Conner, director for the New Albany Clubhouse, has announced the "Back 2 School Giveaway" will begin at 9 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 3 at club headquarters.
"This event is open to the public," Conner said. "It will be first come, first serve. Supplies will be given out until they are gone."
New Albany native Marcus Green, a former club member and now a member of the Atlanta Falcons football team, is sponsoring the event, along with Allstate Insurance and Bankplus. The giveaway will also be held at three other locations: North Pontotoc Dome in Ecru, Allstate Insurance on South Gloster in Tupelo and Allstate Insurance on Barnes Crossing in Tupelo.
The Boys & Girls Club of New Albany is located at 507 Oak St., New Albany.