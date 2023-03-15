Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi is open to all children ages 6-18 who are non-members  March 13-17 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The organization hopes that children will “open the door” and take a tour of fun, positive programming and choose to become a regular member at a local Club afterschool or this summer.  

lynn.west@journalinc.com

