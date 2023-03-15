Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi is open to all children ages 6-18 who are non-membersMarch 13-17from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The organization hopes that children will “open the door” and take a tour of fun, positive programming and choose to become a regular member at a local Club afterschool or this summer.
The Boys & Girls Club locations open during Spring Break include: Tupelo Haven Acres, Tupelo Northside, Oxford and New Albany.
“Boys & Girls Clubs are one of a community’s greatest assets, making a positive difference in the lives of youth every day”, states Zell Long, Chief Professional Officer. “Parents are encouraged to let their children spend a day at the Club in lieu of staying home or with a babysitter. Caring, professional staff will engage them in high-yield learning activities in a safe environment while they are having fun,” Long concluded.
For more information, call the New Albany club at (662) 534-2150.
It is the mission of Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi to inspire and enable all young people to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens.Serving North Mississippi since 1996, the organization reaches more than 2,000 youth annually through Clubhouse locations in New Albany, Oxford, Ripley and Tupelo.For more information on Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi, visitwww.bgcnms.org.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.