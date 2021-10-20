As an avid runner, one of my favorite New Albany activities is to wake up early and run on the Tanglefoot Trail. There is a quiet stillness in the mornings on the trail and a peace with the rhythmic breathing and foot pacing, gliding through the tree-filled canopy over the path.
It is October now and I am very thankful for the cooler temperatures that have broken through the heat and humidity of our summer. I look up as I run, and I see that the trees are still green and full. But if you look ever so carefully, every now and then you can pick out a leaf on the tree that looks different.
It has turned yellow or even orange, signifying the most early signs of the autumn to come.
October is special for me in another way as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
As a physician (radiologist) who detects breast cancer, I am on a specialized team in the hospital that can help detect the earliest signs of a breast cancer in our patients.
We ask that all women over age 40 get annually screened for breast cancer using breast mammography. Mammography is a special type of x-ray of your breasts.
Similar to one spotting the earliest color change in the leaves on the trees in autumn, mammography can detect the earliest differences in the appearance of your breast, even before you or your medical provider can detect changes on physical exam.
We are thankful that at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County, we have the latest mammography technology available with Hologic 3D tomosynthesis imaging.
Using this technology, we use special images that creates three dimensional pictures of your breasts. What this means to our patients is improved cancer detection, less time imaging the breasts, and less discomfort with obtaining the breast images.
I know there is a certain amount of anxiety that comes with a breast mammogram. Should I get a mammogram during a COVID epidemic? When will I know my results? How do I know I am getting the best quality mammogram?
To answer these questions, yes you should not delay your breast mammogram if you need one.
Nationwide, our country has seen a decline in the number of overall mammograms performed by about 30 percent during the COVID epidemic. This has led to an unfortunate delay in the detection of some breast cancers that could have been caught at earlier stages.
To turn the tide, we have started the “Don’t Skip” campaign for our 2021 Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Please do not skip or delay your routine screening mammogram. And if you are younger than 40 years of age, let your medical provider risk stratify you to determine if you at a higher risk that may indicate earlier mammography is needed before the age of 40.
When will I know my results? The mammography studies at Baptist Memorial Hospital Union County are reviewed same day. The results of these exams are sent automatically to your medical providers and are on myBaptist portal that can be reviewed online.
Rarely, a patient will be asked to return for additional imaging of the breast which we call diagnostic mammograms or ultrasound. These imaging studies will give the radiologist additional information which will be needed to make a final assessment. And if a breast biopsy is needed for a pathological diagnosis, we can offer patients same day biopsy procedures to further reduce the anxiety of waiting for final results.
As needed, we preform advanced breast MRI imaging which can be very helpful in specific cases.
How do I know I am getting the best quality mammogram? Along with the most recent technology discussed above, all of our imaging modalities are all certified by the American College of Radiology and the Mississippi State Board. Our radiologists have over 15 years’ experience reading mammography and other breast imaging modalities.
Also at Baptist Memorial Hospital, we have been designated a Breast Care Center of Excellence by the American College of Radiology. This is an honor that was been given to only few centers performing breast imaging nationwide which demonstrate the highest level of imaging quality.
I cannot emphasize enough that Breast Cancer Awareness Month is not just about breast cancer detection. It is about everyone in our community that has been or will be affected by a breast cancer diagnosis.
Most of us have only one degree of separation from a mother, a spouse, a daughter, an aunt, a friend, a co-worker, or other loved one that has the diagnosis of breast cancer. This month of October is for them.
We hope that through our increased awareness, we can advance the love and support that will lead to more understanding of cause, prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and cure of breast cancer. Help spread “Don’t Skip” your mammogram this October.