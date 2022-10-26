Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County resumed its annual breast cancer awareness luncheons this week following a hiatus due to the Covid pandemic.
The luncheon has more than one purpose. In addition to honoring breast cancer survivors, radiologist Dr. Justin Lohmeier gives an update on cancer treatment and a guest speaker shares her own story as a cancer survivor.
This year, Lohmeier chose to explain what patients need to know about mammogram reports. “You can look at your report but there’s a lot of medical jargon,” he said. “What is important?”
He explained the benefit of being able to use three-dimensional views of the breast versus the former two dimensions they had to rely on. “They show much more that might not have shown up before,” he said. He showed some examples indicating that more detail is obviously visible.
He also noted that it is valuable to look at prior mammograms in looking for change.
Lohmeier told the group that there are four categories of breast density. They are least density, scattered density, heterogeneous density and extremely dense. “Eighty percent are scattered or heterogeneous,” he said. “That’s what I want to talk about.” That’s because both have some increased risk, he added.
In looking for a mass in breast tissue, Lohmeier said it’s a case of “one of these things is not like another.” A cyst will appear round or regular on a mammogram while cancer appears to be more irregular. He also looks at calcification and something called architectural distortion, which means an abnormal shape although a mass may not be found.
Lohmeier concluded by reassuring patients or potential patients. “We’re not going to tell you you have something to worry about and send you home to worry for two weeks,” he said. “We will do a biopsy right then.”
Oncology Nurse Family Practitioner Kim Harden introduced the speaker. A familiar sight at the breast cancer luncheons, Harden is a 20-year breast cancer survivor who has helped countless patients through their treatment and recovery. “Every patient is special,” she said. “They’re close to my heart.”
The speaker this year was Tanya Madden Coombs. “Today’s speaker is a legacy speaker,” she said, noting that Coombs is the eldest daughter of the late Linda Martin, who was guest speaker several years ago. Harden described her as “a wonderfully talented, vibrant, wild woman.”
Harden said that Coombs found herself in an almost impossible situation. “She was caretaker to her mom, then her husband and then was diagnosed with breast cancer at the same time,” she said.
“We treated the crap out of her and she had to go home and take care of her dying husband (who was suffering from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis),” Harden said. “She is a strong woman that comes from a whole cadre of strong women.”
Coombs introduced herself as a two-and-one-half-year breast cancer survivor.
She said her husband’s disease meant that the only part of his body he could move was his eyes. He was able to communicate using a special device for the purpose but that was his only movement.
It was his condition that led to Tanya’s discovery of her own breast cancer. He accidentally rolled over on her and as she was struggling to push him off, she felt a lump.
“My first thought was ‘What is Chris going to do?’” she said. “I started remembering peeling Mama off the floor. I was already having to help feed him.”
Still, she began treatment and thought it would not be as bad at first. Then she accounted the dreaded drug known as Red Devil. “I started calling everybody because I thought I was going to die,” she said. Later, she received chemical burns and finger infections, but said Dr. H. F. Mason was to come up with a procedure that would allow her to wear gloves and still care for her husband.
Still was able to find some humor in life. “The wigs were great, and not having to shave my legs,” she said.
Eventually, her husband received a permanent tracheotomy, and 24-hour home care became available to help before he died.
“I have been physically, mentally and spiritually broken,” she said. Yet she and her husband kept faith through scriptures and each other throughout their illnesses.
“Never give up,” she said. “Keep fighting. Hold your head up. If I can do it, anybody can do it.”
