At least two local candidates went home happy Tuesday night because their races for the year are over while a few will have to wait three weeks tsee whether they will make it tthe general election in November.

First-term incumbent Third District Supervisor Dave Kitchens lost to challenger C. J. Bright by a margin of 55 percent t45 percent and since there is no Democratic candidate Bright will be the new supervisor. Bright came close to defeating Kitchens four years ago.

The other settled race was for District 14 Representative, whose seat covers almost all of Union County. Architect and developer Sam Creekmore IV received 72 percent of the vote compared t28 percent for educator Robbins Ellis Rogers. That seat is currently held by Rogers’ mother, Margaret Ellis Rogers.

As in the supervisor’s race, there is no Democratic candidate so Creekmore will be the new legislator.

Runoffs will be needed locally in the races for Democratic nominee for District 1 Supervisor and District 3 Senator.

In the District 1 race, incumbent Evan Denton received 30 percent versus challenger Sam Taylor’s 32 percent. Since none got more than 50 percent of the total vote they will face each other Aug. 27.

The District 3 Republican Senate race will go to a runoff also.

In Union County, Kathy Chism led Jeff Olson narrowly, 44 percent t42 percent but apparently polled slightly better in Benton and the northern half of Pontotoc counties to put her in a runoff with Pontotoc County’s Kevin Walls.

Walls only received 9 percent of the Union County vote but, again, did much better in the Pontotoc-Benton total.

In the Democratic sheriff’s race, incumbent Jimmy Edwards won clearly receiving 76 percent of the vote compared to challenger Danny Dillard, who received 23 percent.

On the Republican side, Ashley Kidd defeated Brandon Garrett with 56 percent versus Garrett’s 42 percent.

Edwards and Kidd will face each other in the November general election.

This race had been watched, partially because a high Republican turnout was expected, resulting in a low Democratic turnout. That meant a smaller number of votes in the Edwards-Dillard race could be critical.

As expected, the ratio of Republican to Democratic votes was about two to one, and even higher at some precincts.

Voter turnout was higher than for most recent elections with 49 percent of the county’s 15,830 registered voters going to the polls.

The first box came in about 7:45 and counting then proceeded smoothly with only one precinct having any problems.

Many of the incumbents were unopposed and will automatically return to office next year.

The races still to be settled in November include sheriff, District 1 supervisor, District 2 supervisor, District 4 supervisor, East Post constable and District 3 senator.

Below are totals that include absentee ballots but not a handful of affidavit ballots. Those are cast when the voter does not have valid ID or there is some irregularity in information and the voter has five business days in which to show ID or otherwise correct information.

Totals may not add up to 100 percent because of write-ins, which do not count. Incumbents are noted with (i) and those in a runoff with R.

Democratic

Party

 

Sheriff

Danny Dillard                  592                  23.10%

Jimmy Edwards (i)                  1,954                  76.24%

 

Circuit Clerk

Phyllis Stanford (i)                  2,311                  100%

 

Tax Assessor-Collector

Tameri Dunnam (i)                  2,266                  100%

 

Medical Examiner-

Investigator

Pam Boman (i)                  1,994                  84.06%

Gabriel Wilson                  378                  15.94%

 

Supervisor 1

Evan Denton (i) R                  201                  29.60%

Gary Floyd                  79                  11.63%

Carl Graham                  50                  7.36%

Paul Patterson                  131                  19.29%

Sam Taylor R                  218                  32.11%

 

Supervisor 2

Chad Coffey (i)                  730                  99.73%

 

Supervisor 4

Randy Owen (i)                  294                  62.03%

Keith Roberts                  179                  37.76%

 

Supervisor 5

Steve Watson (i)                  257                  99.62%

 

Justice Court Judge East

David “Bruno” Garrison (i)                  748                  99.73%

 

Justice Court Judge West

Chris Childers (i)                  1,494                  99.87%

 

Constable East

Mickey McGill                  699                  99.71%

 

Constable West

Ronnie Goudy (i)                  1,448                  99.86%

 

District 13

Representative

Pamela J. Denham                  407                  99.03%

 

District 3 Senator

Tim Tucker                  1,844                  99.30%

 

Republican

Party

 

Sheriff

Brandon Garrett                  1,970                  42.17%

William Ashley Kidd                  2,601                  55.67%

 

Chancery Clerk

Annette M. Hickey (i)                   4,729                  99.89%

 

County Prosecuting

Attorney

Joe Marshall Davis (i)                  4,605                  99.85%

 

County District:

 

Supervisor 1

Jerry C. Burke                  659                  97.20%

 

Supervisor 2

Jim Gann                  715                  98.76%

 

Supervisor 3

C. J. Bright                  843                  54.95%

David A. Kitchens (i)                  690                  44.98%

 

Supervisor 4

Tommy “Junior” Courtney                  641                  95.81%

 

Constable East

P J Doyle (i)                  2,268                  99.74%

 

District Attorney District 3

Ben Creekmore (i)                  4,716                  9.87%

 

District 13

Representative

Steve Massengill (i)                  380                  99.74%

 

District 14

Representative

Sam Creekmore IV                  3,152                  71.82%

Robbins Ellis Rogers                  1,234                  28.12%

 

District 18

Representative

Jerry R. Turner (i)                  135                  100%

 

District 3 Senator

Kathy L. Chism R                  2,152                  43.72%

Jeffrey Mitchell                  247                  5.02%

Jeff Olson                  2,074                  42.14%

Kevin Walls R                  447                  9.08%

