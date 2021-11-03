Britt Gully will perform singing the Jimmie Rogers story at the museum
Pioneer Craft and Folk Life Days and Festival is set for Nov. 4, 5 and 6 at the Union County Heritage Museum. The three-day event offers opportunities for all ages to experience the unique culture of North Mississippi including live music, heritage crafts and hands-on fun in the Heart of the Hills, New Albany, Mississippi. The event is free.
Heritage crafts people include textile artists, blacksmithing, basket making, hat making, plant hammering, corn shuck doll artistry and much more who will demonstrate and exhibit crafts. Thursday is set aside for the special needs adults and children from 9 until noon. On Friday, school children will experience rural life activities of the past including milking cows, making butter, building cabins, cross-cut sawing , picking cotton, gardening, doctoring with herbs and much more.
Saturday is family day from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Mississippi performer Britt Gully, who is a tribute performer for the late great Jimmie Rogers, the Singing Brakeman, will perform at 11 a.m. The Itawamba County Dulcimer Friends will perform at 10. Britt is a singer-songwriter from Cow Creek, Mississippi. He plays real country music...Rockabilly, Gospel, Honky Tonk-Twang and is a storyteller to boot.
He grew up listening to Jimmie, Hank and Waylon and has an innate feel for true American music. For the last decade he's portrayed Jimmie Rodgers and sung his songs from New Orleans to New York and points in between to rave reviews.
He recently recorded an album, Jimmie Rodgers' Guitar, using Jimmie's original 1927 Martin, that has garnered worldwide attention. His musical talent is enhanced by storytelling, as he shares with his audience a wealth of facts, anecdotes and just plain good stories. His performance is part of the opening of the new Caboose Exhibit at the museum.
Visit the museum’s Art of Death Exhibit featuring History Bones, the William Dunlap Exhibit as well as other interesting things inside and out.
Other activities include games and contests beginning at 9:30 a.m., including Saturday’s cross-cut saw competition, corn shelling, stick horse races, sack races, egg and spoon race, and hands-on activities for youth that will create a fun day for families.
The event is supported by a grant from Visit Mississippi.
Anyone wishing more information may call 662-538-0014. The museum is located at 114 Cleveland Street in New Albany.