NEW ALBANY —Someone moving a mobile home Tuesday, July 18 broke a couple of poles on Moss Hill Drive, triggering a power outage extending from that area west towards Myrtle, New Albany Light Gas and Water General Manager Bill Mattox said Thursday morning, July 20.
Things went downhill before they got better, the general manager said. A severe thunderstorm hit the area before a pole could be replaced, increasing the number of outages to about 2,000 of the system’s approximately 11,000 customers.
Heavy weather — which has plagued this area a lot this year — can cause system problems in several ways, Mattox said.
“Lightning can cause parts of our system to blink off. High winds can blow trees and limbs down on power lines, pulling them down. Wind can also cause slack lines to wrap around each and get entangled,” he said.
By Thursday morning, however, crews had replaced the two poles and restored all known outages.
“We’re in good shape at the moment. Meanwhile, “If anyone has information about the mobile home involved we would like to speak with them,” Mattox said.
Here are comments from Mattox that outlined the situation.
—12:45 a.m. Wednesday update: “Our crews have made a lot of progress. We are working on the last two larger areas (around CR 380 and 121). We have a couple of transformers to change out and a few remaining scattered outages. We will continue to work tonight until all are restored.”
—9 p.m. Tuesday update: “We have restored power to the original problem tonight on Moss Hill Drive as well the circuit that feeds the north side and the area off of Main Street/New Albany, middle school.
“We are close to bringing up the circuit that feeds from Glenfield out to Myrtle. We are now going to start focusing on the scattered outages around the area, including, but not limited to: New Albany, New Harmony, Ellistown. Blue Springs, Keownville and Highway 30 East.”
—8 p.m. update: “The night has gone from a bad start to much worse. Before we were able to get the pole changed out on Moss Hill Drive a severe thunderstorm moved through the area.
“In addition to the original outage, we now have lost a circuit from the Glenfield area out to Myrtle. We are aware of a large outage on the north side, there are issues on 30 West, and more scattered outages around the area.
“We are calling in all crews and are assessing the damage. Updates to follow.
—6:15 p.m. update: We are going to have to change out two poles, we have called in additional resources. They are estimating an hour and a half to have power restored,” Mattox said.
