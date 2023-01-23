A Brown Pic

Ashlyn Brown, a graduating senior at New Albany High School and a School of Career & Technical Education (CTE) student, has been named a Career and Technical Education candidate as part of the 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.  The Career and Technical Education candidates were nominated by their Chief State School Officers based on their accomplishments in career and technical education fields.

Newsletters

lynn.west@journalinc.com

Recommended for you