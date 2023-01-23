Ashlyn Brown, a graduating senior at New Albany High School and a School of Career & Technical Education (CTE) student, has been named a Career and Technical Education candidate as part of the 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. The Career and Technical Education candidates were nominated by their Chief State School Officers based on their accomplishments in career and technical education fields.
The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964 by Executive Order of the President to recognize some of our nations’ most distinguished graduating seniors for their accomplishments in many areas: academic success, leadership, and service to school and community. It was expanded in 1979 to recognize students demonstrating exceptional scholarship and talent in the visual, creative, and performing arts. In 2015, the program was expanded once again to recognize students who demonstrate ability and accomplishment in career and technical fields. Annually, up to 161 U.S. Presidential Scholars are chosen from among that year’s senior class, representing excellence in education and the promise of greatness in America’s youth.
The Commission on Presidential Scholars, a group of up to 32 eminent citizens appointed by the President, will select the finalists, and the U.S. Department of Education will announce the 161 Scholars in May. Of these, up to 20 will be selected as U.S. Presidential Scholars in Career and Technical Education.
U.S. Presidential Scholars are honored for their accomplishments during the National Recognition Program each June. To commemorate their achievement, the Scholars are awarded the Presidential Scholars Medallion.
Brown is the daughter of Gretchen and Prentiss Brown and is one of five students from Mississippi that will compete for the Presidential Scholars-Career and Technical Education. She is a completer in the Drafting program at the CTE Center and earned the national certification, AutoDesk AutoCAD certified user. Brown is currently enrolled in the Work Based Learning Program at the CTE Center.
“We are so proud of Ashlyn,” said April Hobson, CTE Director. “She is the perfect example of how Career & Technical Education plays a perfect role in the total academic experience during high school. We encourage students to choose a CTE program in their intended career pathway and complete the program while earning dual enrollment credit, a national certification, and gaining work place experience.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.