Quick action by Union County deputies to drag a man out of a brush fire Wednesday afternoon, April 19, saved him further injury and may have saved his life, Sheriff Jimmy Edwards said this week.
Deputies and several others then got the man to an ambulance.
The man was burned over several parts of his body. He was quickly sedated and was unresponsive when he was transported to Tupelo Hospital, and later transferred to the University of Mississippi Burn Center in Jackson.
His name and condition weren’t available this week.
Southeast Volunteer Fire Department firefighters were called out to deal with the brush fire, Chief Curt Clayton said.
Chief Clayton said the fire apparently “got away from the man,” but it’s unclear how the fire spread to the individual.
Firefighters dispatched to the Highway 178-CR211 intersection about 2:44 p.m. found deputies had already pulled the man from the fire and were administering emergency First Aid burn treatment, Chief Clayton said.
The sheriff outlined how the situation unfolded.
“About 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, our dispatchers received a 911 call from an individual who said he needed help. He was unable to talk and the call dropped.
“Our dispatchers saw the call came from past Blue Springs. The man said his name was Jose, and that he seemed out of breath, and didn’t say anything else.
“They dispatched deputies Avery Adair and Wesley Jarrett. They arrived, saw there was a fire and called for the fire department.
“Meanwhile, deputy Alex Bryant heard the call, had a gut feeling something wasn’t right, and ran lights and siren to the scene,” the sheriff said.
Sgt. Bryant picks up the story from that point.
“Deputies Adair and Jarrett got to the scene before I did. I got there, got out of my patrol car, and saw the hillside was on fire.
“I walked down the road, and I felt uneasy — something wasn’t right. I walked into the smoke and flames hollering “is everyone OK?”
“I saw a rake lying on the grass, and it was like the Good Lord led me to go to that rake. I then saw an individual lying on the ground unresponsive, with the fire around him touching his neck and ears.
“I walked through the fire to pull the man away from the fire, and the smoke was so thick the other deputies couldn’t see where I was. I got them to follow my voice, and they reached me.
“We pulled him further away from the fire and tried to revive him, but we had all inhaled so much smoke we were getting weak.
“Chief Clayton provided a sled and we loaded the man aboard it and strapped him down. Firemen sprayed the side of the hill to make it easier to pull the sled, and we pulled him to the top of the hill to where the ambulance could get to him.
“I don’t know for sure who he is. He lives alone on that property. We’re not sure what happened — maybe he just got too hot and passed out. He suffered significant burns to his knees, legs and hands, but the last we heard he was in stable condition. It’s by God’s grace that He led me to him,” Sgt. Bryant said.
Added Sheriff Edwards: “It was a really heroic thing Sgt. Bryant did. That man almost certainly would have been consumed by the flames and died had Sgt. Bryant not walked in there and investigated, and had not the deputies pulled the man to safety.
“The deputies inhaled some smoke, but said they were otherwise uninjured.
“Alex is a mighty fine Christian young man, and I’m proud of him for what he did,” the sheriff said.
The fire had spread to surrounding land, and Mississippi Forestry Commission workers were called to help Southeast firefighters extinguish the blaze.
Firefighters returned to station about 4:50 p.m., the chief said.
