Terry R. Young, developer and commercial builder as well as owner of Union Lumber Company, is a strong believer in the value and future of the building trade.
With that interest, he wants young people to be aware of construction-related jobs as profitable career opportunities, and be aware of the rapidly-progressing technology that is available to them.
To that end, he sponsored a competition at the New Albany Middle School involving architectural design this past year and has continued his challenge for a second year.
That challenge was to present interested students with basic ground plans for residential structures that he has built or may build and asked them to come up with their own three-dimensional conceptions based on those plans.
Young met with the students during the year to make suggestions and answer questions but basically told them, “The sky’s the limit.”
The students also received help and guidance from Imagine Lab director and middle school librarian Sarah Garrett.
Students used a free web-based software program called Tinkercad, a product of AutoDesk, which provides world-standard drafting and modeling tools. Tinkercad allows the user to construct three-dimensional structures by building up and modifying primitive shapes like cubes and spheres – something that can be both simple and challenging.
The students have been working on their designs since this past August.
Four students completed the challenge and presented their finished designs recently, providing three-dimensional views and explaining their decisions concerning the various rooms and spaces.
Young judged them on a variety of criteria, ranging from accuracy and scale to innovative interior design touches and creative use of space.
The students were eight-grader Maya Contreras, eighth-grader Nayeli Pech, sixth-grader Mason Todd and sixth-grader Bailey Granada.
Young praised Contreras for her attention to detail, use of accents and details and figuring out spatial awareness. “This is not drop-in stuff,” he said concerning the software. “They have to construct it all out of basic shapes.”
He noted that Pech considered construction costs in making some choices that fit in with the trend toward smaller homes. He said costs and other factors are causing people to leave out such features as formal dining rooms but many, as shown in her design, are including home offices.
Young said Mason showed a good sense of scale and spacing, and tackled some features such as rooflines that were difficult to achieve. Garrett noted that Mason was laboring under something of a handicap because his design somehow disappeared from the web in February and he had to recreate his design in a short period.
Granada was cited for her creativity while still adhering to a workable copy of his plan. “I like creative things,” he said. “It is so impressive what they have been able to do, the level of technology and the way they were able to apply it.”
This past year he gave winners computers and other technology devices as prizes. This year, the prizes were all cash awards amounting to greater value.
Contreras was awarded first place and a check for $2,000. Granada and Todd tied for second place, receiving checks for $500 each, and Pech was third, winning $350.
“My dad was a contractor,” he said. “He didn’t have these tools (that students have access to today). It took me several years to be able to do what they can do right here in the Imagine Lab…They have real-world applications.”
“I want people to see as many women as men (in construction),” he said. “It’s not all rough and dirty.”
Young has said these competitions give the students marketable skills and prepare them for jobs that he pays well for people to do. In fact, he has said he hopes that this competitive is helping prepare future employees for his business.
