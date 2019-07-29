Greta Blakemore

Greta Blakemore

 By Dennis Clayton Sports Editor

New Albany Volleyball coach Jennifer Connolly and the Lady Bulldogs will host the annual Bulldog Bash on Saturday, August 3. This will be the first appearance for Connolly as New Albany coach plus it will mark the first appearance on the courts for East Union, Ingomar and Myrtle as they begin their inaugural campaigns after their slowpitch softball programs were discontinued. 

Two courts will be in play during the jamboree action as the Lady Bulldogs will split the hardwood to keep the action going a full speed. Both courts will start play at 9:00. 

2019 Bulldog Bash 

Court 1

9:00 New Albany JV vs Pine Grove

10:00 Baldwyn vs East Union

11:00 East Union vs Myrtle

12:00 Ingomar vs New Albany JV

1:00 Myrtle vs Baldwyn 

Court 2 

9:00 New Albany Varsity vs Senatobia

10:00 Alcorn Central vs New Albany Varsity 

11:00 Senatobia vs Alcorn Central

12:00 Pine Grove vs Ingomar

dennis.clayton@journalinc.com

Twitter@denclayton

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus