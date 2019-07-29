New Albany Volleyball coach Jennifer Connolly and the Lady Bulldogs will host the annual Bulldog Bash on Saturday, August 3. This will be the first appearance for Connolly as New Albany coach plus it will mark the first appearance on the courts for East Union, Ingomar and Myrtle as they begin their inaugural campaigns after their slowpitch softball programs were discontinued.
Two courts will be in play during the jamboree action as the Lady Bulldogs will split the hardwood to keep the action going a full speed. Both courts will start play at 9:00.
2019 Bulldog Bash
Court 1
9:00 New Albany JV vs Pine Grove
10:00 Baldwyn vs East Union
11:00 East Union vs Myrtle
12:00 Ingomar vs New Albany JV
1:00 Myrtle vs Baldwyn
Court 2
9:00 New Albany Varsity vs Senatobia
10:00 Alcorn Central vs New Albany Varsity
11:00 Senatobia vs Alcorn Central
12:00 Pine Grove vs Ingomar